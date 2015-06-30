"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, June 29 2015

American Ninja Warrior fought its way to a first-place tie on Monday night. NBC’s physical competition series gained-tenth in the demo (1.9), while The Bachelorette lost one-tenth. ANW also knocked off ABC’s Monday night power in the total viewer competition, earning 6.8 million Live+SD viewers versus The Bachelorette and its 6.72 million total.

Season 4, episode 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta scored an impressive 1.6 rating in the demo, easily the #1 program on cable for the evening, and #3 overall.

Telemundo novela Senor de Los Cielos (1.2) improved by two-tenths. Univision novela Lo Imperdonable (.9) fell one-tenth and Que Te Perdone Dios held steady (.9). Discovery’s Street Outlaws (1.1) continues its impressive Monday night run with a top five finish in the 18-49 demographic.

Other programs which earned a 1.1 in the demo include cable shows like the 8, 9 and 10pm editions of Raw, and Love & Hip Hop Afterparty Live, as well as NBC’s The Island, which was up one-tenth from the previous Monday.

TNT’s Major Crimes (4.4 million) was the most-watched program on cable.

A re-run of NCIS: LA (1.0) improved two-tenths of a point, and FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance? (.9) held steady.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.