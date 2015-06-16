"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, June 15 2015

With all due respect to Detroit, Chicago is Hockeytown…at least in 2015. The Blackhawks eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning to earn their 3rd Stanley Cup in the past six seasons. NBC’s telecast of the sixth and deciding game hauled in a series-high 2.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 8 million viewers in total, about half of whom were in the 25-54 demographic. Needless to say, it was the #1 program of the evening.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.8) played second fiddle, while scoring 6.3 million total Live+SD viewers, numbers steady versus the previous Monday’s shenanigans.

A steady episode of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (1.4) was cable’s top-rated program in primetime, followed by a trio of Monday Night Raw episodes, and a slightly-improved installment of Street Outlaws on Discovery (1.1).

FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance? (1.3) improved by two-tenths in the demo.

Telemundo’s popular novela Señor de Los Cielos (1.1) held steady.

ABC’s The Whispers (.9) dropped a tenth of a point in the demo yet again.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

