"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, June 08 2015

American Ninja Warrior continues to fight off the Monday competition. NBC's reality show improved one-tenth in the 18-49 demo with an average 2.1 rating. The network easily won the night in the demo, also airing a steady episode of The Island With Bear Grylls (1.1) at 10p.

The Bachelorette (1.8) was steady on ABC, finishing as the second-highest-rated program in primetime.

ABC’s rookie drama The Whispers (1.0), which has The Bachelorette as its lead-in, lost a half-point from last week's solid premiere. Will the episode (and series going forward) improve with help from time-shifting, or was the solid premiere score just a fluke?

Game 3 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, won by visiting Tampa Bay over Chicago, pulled a 1.4 rating in the core demo. The game, which aired on NBCSN, was by far the lowest-rated of the three so far. That said, games 1 and 2 aired on NBC, and mid-series, weeknight playoff games tend to lose a bit of ratings steam. Game 3 finished in a tie with 18-49 powerhouse Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which was up one-tenth from the previous Monday.

The 8pm episode of Raw pulled a 1.3 in the demo, followed by the 9 and 10pm episodes of the series each pulling a 1.2.

Sticking with cable, Discovery’s Street Outlaws held steady with a 1.0 rating in the core demo.

On FOX, So You Think You Can Dance finished 3rd in the 18-49 demo (among broadcast programs), falling two-tenths to a 1.1.

Univision novela Senor de los Cielos also grabbed a 1.1, steady with the previous Monday score.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

