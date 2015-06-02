"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, June 01 2015

NBC's American Ninja Warrior (2.0) kicked away the competition, finishing as the top-rated program on Monday night. The program was up two-tenths in the demo versus the previous Monday (Memorial Day). The Island (1.1) dropped one-tenth in the demo.

The Bachelorette also recovered from a Memorial Day dip. The two-hour show was up three-tenths of a point from last week, leading into the premiere of summer drama The Whispers. The latter, averaging a solid 1.5 among adults 18-49, opened in better shape than ABC's last summer scripted drama. (Mistresses launched with a 1.2 in the key demo back in 2013.). The Whispers was the third-highest-rated program of the night, and the #1 program in the 10pm slot.

Fox launched the 12th season of So You Think You Can Dance — now airing on Mondays, with new judge Paula Abdul. The cutthroat two-hour block saw the competition fall three-tenths of a point from last summer's debut with an average 1.3 rating among adults 18-49.

The 9pm episode of Monday Night Raw finished as the top-rated cable program of the night (1.4), up one-tenth in the demo versus its Memorial Day performance. The 8pm episode held steady with a 1.3 in the demo, tied for second with VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4. T.I. and Tiny 5 premiered to a .9 in the demo.

Discovery’s Street Outlaws (1.0) fell one-tenth in the demo.

HISTORY’s limited series Texas Rising pulled a .4 in the 18-49 demo, a .6 in the 25-54 demo and 3.0 million viewers in total. This is two-tenths of a ratings point down from the previous Monday’s premiere and over1 million total viewers down.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

