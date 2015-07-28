"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, July 27 2015

The Bachelorette cruised to a Monday night victory, with its season finale hauling in an impressive 2.5 rating in the core 18-49 demographic. The After Rose special (2.3) took the #2 spot.

American Ninja Warrior tumbled down the ranks (1.9) on NBC, dropping two-tenths of a point in the demo from the previous Monday. That said, Running Wild with Bear Grylls (1.2) improved one-tenth from the previous Monday.

On The CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us (.6) improved one-tenth in the demo from the previous week, and scored an additional 400,000 more total viewers (2.3 million P2+).

Unfortunately, So You Think You Can Dance (.8) fell two-tenths in the demo on FOX.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (1.5) held steady as the top-rated Monday night series on cable. Afterparty Live (1.0) held steady as well, but T.I. and Tiny (.7) fell one-tenth of a point on VH1.

Monday Night Raw (1.3) held steady on USA, but Discovery's Street Outlaws (1.1) fell one-tenth in the demo.

On the novela front, Telemundo's Tierra de Reyes (1.0) improved by four-tenths of a point in the 9pm slot. Senor de los Cielos did not air last night at 10pm.

Univision's Amores con Trampa (.8) lost one-tenth of a point at 8pm, as did Lo Imperdonable (.8) at 9pm.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.