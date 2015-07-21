"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, July 19 2015

As mentioned in today's report on broadcast reality shows, American Ninja Warrior continues to improve this summer on NBC. With no Home Run Derby to compete with, ANW improved three-tenths in the demo this week with a 2.1, and averaged 700,000 more total viewers than the previous Monday night.

Despite an improved ANW from one week ago, Running Wild With Bear Grylls (1.1) held steady in the demo.

The Bachelorette (1.9) held steady with its previous Monday night demo score, and finished the night as TV's most-watched show despite the scare from ANW.

So You Think You Can Dance (1.0) also held firm in the 18-49 demo.

Monday Night Raw (1.3, 1.2, 1.2) received a slight boost this week, yet still finished behind Monday night's top-rated cable program Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (1.5).

Fellow VH1 series T.I. and Tiny (.8) moved up a tenth in the demo, MTV's Teen Wolf (.6) shot up two-tenths.

Discovery continues to roll, as Street Outlaws (1.2) improved two-tenths in the demo on Monday. Cuban Chrome (.5) held steady.

Over on History, Forged in Fire (.6) kept warm, moving up two-tenths in the demo.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

