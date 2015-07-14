"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, July 13 2015

Going, going, gone! ESPN’s presentation of The 2015 Home Run Derby dominated the Monday night television landscape, grabbing a solid 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, an especially strong 2.8 rating among viewers 25-54 and over 7.1 million viewers in total. It was the most-watched show on TV, in addition to being the top-rated.

The 2014 Home Run Derby only earned a 2.1 in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos, and 5.4 million total viewers.

Taking the #2 spot on the evening (#1 on broadcast) was ABC's The Bachelorette, down one-tenth from the previous Monday with a 1.9 demo score.

Over on the Peacock, American Ninja Warrior (1.8) fell one-tenth in the demo, remaining second behind The Bachelorette for a second consecutive week, both in the demo and in total viewers. On a positive note, The Island with Bear Grylls (1.2) had a strong evening, up three-tenths in the demo from last Monday.

ESPN’s presentation of The 2015 Celebrity Softball Game grabbed a 1.2 in the demo, also up from the 2014 edition.

The 10pm episode of Raw (1.2) matched last week’s score, impressive considering its testosterone-themed competition at 10pm. That being said, the 9pm episode of Raw (1.1) was down one-tenth from last week.

Telemundo’s powerhouse novela Senor de los Cielos (1.2) dropped one-tenth in the demo, and Discovery's Street Outlaws (1.0) returned to primetime after its Shark Week-related hiatus.

The Real Housewives of OC (.8) fell one-tenth in the demo, and T.I. and Tiny (.7) dropped two-tenths.

TNT’s Major Crimes was the most-watched cable series of the night (4.2 million), up around 200,000 viewers from the previous Monday.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

