"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, July 06 2015

The Bachelorette leaped past American Ninja Warrior to score the #1 ranking on Monday primetime. The ABC powerhouse grabbed a 2.0 in the demo, up one-tenth from the previous week, while ANW stayed stable. The Bachelorette also improved in total viewers, averaging over 7 million to the Ninja Warrior count of 6.4 million. The Whispers (.8) held steady on ABC.

On NBC, The Island (.9) fell two-tenths in the demo, and Spanish language sister net Telemundo and its popular novela Senor de Los Cielos (1.3) improved one-tenth in the demo.

It was a pretty good night for cable as well.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta continues to dominated the Monday night cable landscape, holding steady with a 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. T.I. & Tiny (.9) moved up one-tenth from last week.

Shark Week continued to bite into the cable competition on Monday night, though it wasn't able to take down L&HH. At 8pm, Island of the Mega Shark (1.2) beat out Sunday night's 8pm program Shark Trek (1.1). Return of The Great White (1.4) held steady with the previous night's 9pm Shark Week program, and successfully build on its lead-in. Alien Sharks (1.3) lost a bit of its lead-in at 10pm.

Despite the Shark Week competition (which one might think would cut into Raw ratings), Raw managed to improve one-tenth in each of its three hour-long installments.

Major Crimes fell two-tenths in the demo (.5), while MTV's Teen Wolf kept steady with a .6.

Other noteworthy scores came from a steady episode of ABC Family's The Fosters (.5) and the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which also pulled a .5.

