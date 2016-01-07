"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, January 4 2016

Overnights

The Alphabet brought back one of its signature franchises on Monday night, The Bachelor, and the new season got off to a nice start.

The Bachelor opened its 20th season with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, making it the highest-rated program of the night (barely ahead of Scorpion in 18-49). The season premiere also brought in 7.6 million viewers.

Bachelor Live only managed to retain half of its showing at 10 p.m. It debuted to a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49.

CBS –The Bachelor may have garnered the most attention on social media and with younger audiences, but it was Scorpion which had perhaps the most impressive week to week ratings performance of any broadcast program.

Supergirl had an impressive evening, grabbing an 8.8 million total viewer average, (up +21% from its most-recent original episode on 12/14) and a 1.9 in adults 18-49 (up from 1.5 ).

NCIS: Los Angeles won the 10 p.m. hour by averaging 10.5 million total viewers at 10 p.m., up +14% from its most-recent original episode on 12/14, and a 1.6 in adults 18-49 ( +14% from 1.4) and 2.3 in A25-54 (up +10% from 2.1 ).

NBC – It was a noteworthy evening for NBC, as comedies Superstore and Telenovela made their official Monday night premieres. The Biggest Loser returned for its 17th season as well.

Superstore was the #4 program of the night, and #1 for NBC. It averaged a strong 1.8 in adults 18-49, and 6 million total viewers from 8 – 8:30 p.m.

FOX – The network aired a special competition program named Superhuman from 8 – 10 p.m.

Superhuman averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers for Fox.

Top 10 Cable Originals (Adults 18-49%)

VH1 - Love & Hip Hop, season 6 (1.6) USA - WWE Raw, 10 p.m. (1.3) USA - WWE Raw, 8 p.m. (1.2) USA - WWE Raw, 9 p.m. (1.2) Discovery - Fast N' Loud (1.2) MTV - Teen Mom season 5 B (1.1) ESPN - College basketball regular season (1.0) VH1 - The Breaks (0.9) Discovery - Diesel Brothers (0.9) Bravo - Vanderpump Rules (0.7)

Raw was the #1 cable program of the night in total viewers.

