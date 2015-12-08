Top 100 Shows: Monday, December 7 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

NBC won Monday night despite so-so ratings for its preview episode of Telenovela. Let’s take a look at how the Big 4 and the CW fared against one another and its previous Monday averages.

NBC –The Peacock continues to show off its tail feathers, finishing #1 last night among the Big 4 in every key measure.

The Voice was TV’s #1 program, averaging a 2.8 in 18-49, 12.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET.Numbers for last night’s episode are even with last week, and up +22% from the comparable telecast this past spring.

in 18-49, viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET.Numbers for last night’s episode are even with last week, and up +22% from the comparable telecast this past spring. A preview of the Eva Longoria-toplined Telenovela garnered pedestrian ratings: 1.4 in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall from 10-10:30 p.m. ET, and a 0.9 rating, 3.4 million viewers from 10:30 - 11 p.m. ET.The half-hour sitcom premieres on January 4th.

in 18-49, viewers overall from 10-10:30 p.m. ET, and a rating, viewers from 10:30 - 11 p.m. ET.The half-hour sitcom premieres on January 4th. The previous "preview" episode of a forthcoming NBC sitcom, Superstore, averaged a 2.0 in the demo and 7.3 million viewers on 11/30.

in the demo and viewers on 11/30. NBC still managed to finish #1 for a 19th consecutive Monday among the Big 4 nets in P 18-49.

CBS – After a Monday chock full of re-runs, new episodes of Scorpion and NCIS: Los Angeles gave CBS a nice week to week boost in primetime.

Supergirl fell one tenth of a point from last week in P 18-49 ( 1.5 ), and averaged 7.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

), and averaged viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET. Scorpion ( 1.7 ) and NCIS: Los Angeles ( 1.4 ) returned with new episodes after airing re-runs last Monday.

) and NCIS: Los Angeles ( ) returned with new episodes after airing re-runs last Monday. Scorpion was even with its most recent original (11/23), and NCIS: Los Angeles was up two tenths in P 18-49.

NCIS: LA delivered season highs in P 18-49, P 25-54 and total viewers ( 9.2 million - +20% versus 11/23).

- versus 11/23). CBS averaged a 1.5 in P 18-49, up two tenths from its previous Monday average.

ABC – The Alphabet aired more holiday programming last night to mixed results.

The Great Christmas Light Fight pulled a 1.2 in P 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

in P 18-49 and viewers overall from 8 – 10 p.m. ET. Episode two of The Great Holiday Baking Show plummeted to a 0.9 in P 18-49 after earning a 1.3 demo rating in its premiere. The episode averaged 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET.

in P 18-49 after earning a demo rating in its premiere. The episode averaged viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET. ABC stumbled to a 1.1 average in the demo last night, down one half point from the previous Monday.

FOX – The network aired TV’s Funniest Animated Stars: A Paley Center for Media Center special from 8-10 p.m. ET, and it didn’t perform particularly well.

The program pulled a 0.7 in P 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall.

in P 18-49, viewers overall. The absence of Gotham really hurt Fox last night, as the network finished behind NBC, CBS, ABC, Univision and Telemundo in Adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The CW – Not much going on over at the CW last night, as its Monday night originals The Flash and Arrow were re-runs.

CABLE

Cowboys/Redskins on Monday Night Football represented the #1 program of the evening across both broadcast and cable.Last night's installment averaged a 4.8 in P 18-49, 14.2 million viewers overall.The 11/30 MNF game (Ravens vs. Browns) was one of the season's least-watched, averaging a 3.4 in P 18-49, 10.1 million viewers overall.

SportsCenter ( 1.8 ), which aired after the game, was the third-highest-rated program of the night and #2 across cable.

), which aired after the game, was the third-highest-rated program of the night and #2 across cable. VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was the #1 cable entertainment program of the night in the key demo, holding even with a 1.3 average.

average. Discovery's Street Outlaws was the #2 cable entertainment program of the night, improving one tenth from the previous week's performance in 18-49.

Slightly boosted episodes of Raw followed in cable's P 18-49 hierarchy, along with ABC Family 25 Days of Christmas movies National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Santa Clause (in that order).

The O'Reilly Factor was the most-watched non-sports cable telecast of the night, averaging 3.5 million viewers overall, dethroning a struggling Major Crimes on TNT.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data