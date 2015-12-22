"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, December 21 2015

BROADCAST

It was a night chock full of repeats across the broadcast landscape. NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW all aired repeats of original series and specials. ABC aired finale episodes of their two holiday-themed, original series.

ABC – The Alphabet aired the finales of its Christmas-themed original series, The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great Holiday Baking Show.

• The Great Christmas Light Fight averaged a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall from 8–10 p.m.

• The Great Holiday Baking Show scored a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers overall from 10–11 p.m.

• Ratings for last night's episodes were even with those from Dec. 14.

• ABC tied CBS for the #1 spot in adults 18-49.

CBS – The Eye aired repeats of its original series last night: The Big Bang Theory, Supergirl and Scorpion.

• The Big Bang Theory was the highest-rated program of the night. The back-to-back repeat episodes combined to average a 1.7 in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million total viewers from 8–9 p.m.

• Supergirl averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers from 9–10 p.m.

• Scorpion averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49, but defeated its lead in terms of total viewers with 5 million.

• CBS tied ABC for the #1 spot in adults 18-49 (1.2) and won the night in total viewers (6 million).

NBC –

• A rebroadcast of Superstore earned a 0.8 in 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET

• An encore of Telenovela scored a 0.6 in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET.

• An encore telecast of A Saturday Night Live Christmas performed better, grabbing a 1.3 in 18-49, and 4.2 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET.

The CW – Two hours of Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeats comprised the primetime slate for The CW.

• The repeat block averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers total from 8–10 p.m.

• The CW managed to beat Fox in adults 18-49 (0.5 versus 0.4)

• Last night's 0.5 average in adults 18-49 is a one tenth improvement from the previous Monday.

Fox – Similar to CBS, Fox decided to go the repeat route last night with Christmas and New Years on the horizon.

• Gotham averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers overall from 8–9 p.m.

• Bones lost one tenth of its Gotham lead-in (0.4) but gained total viewers (1.9 million) from 9–10 p.m.

• Last night's 0.4 average in adults 18-49 is even with the previous Monday.

CABLE

Monday Night Football dominated what was a quiet night on cable. The Lions and Saints averaged a 3.45 in adults 18-49, a 4.1 in 25-54 and 10.9 million viewers overall.

The previous edition of Monday Night Football (Giants vs. Dolphins on 12/14) averaged a 3.8 in adults 18-49, a 4.3 in 25-54 and 11.5 million viewers overall.

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (A 18-49%)

Repeats/acquisitions are excluded:

ESPN Monday Night Football (3.45) USA - WWE Raw, 8 p.m. (1.2) USA - WWE Raw, 10 p.m. (1.15) USA - WWE Raw, 9 p.m. (1.1) VH1 - Black Ink Crew Chicago (0.9) Bravo - Vanderpump Rules (0.6) TNT - Major Crimes (0.4) Investigation Discovery - Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals (0.4) Investigation Discovery - 20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide (0.3) History - Time Machine (0.3)

Monday Overnights

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data)

