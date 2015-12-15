Top 100 Shows: Monday, December 14 2015 (Overnights)

BROADCAST

The Peacock earned yet another Monday night victory, thanks to music-themed programs The Voice and the Adele Live in New York City special. Both shows earned impressive ratings. Here's a look at last night's ratings for the Big 4 and The CW.

NBC – Last night was the 20th-consecutive Monday that NBC has ranked #1 or tied for #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in 18-49.

• The Voice won the night by averaging a 3.2 in adults 18-49 and almost 14 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.

• The adults 18-49 average is up 19% from the final competition episode of the prior cycle (3.2 vs. 2.6 on May 18) and up 24% in total viewers (13.9 million vs. 11.3 million).

• Last night's episode delivered the series' most-watched final Monday telecast ever.

• The highly anticipated Adele Live in New York Cityconcert special held a good deal of its The Voice lead-in, earning a 3.0 in adults 18-49 and 11.3 million overall from 10-11 p.m. ET.

• The special currently stands as the highest-rated primetime Big 4 music special of the past 10 years.

CBS – It was a positive night for CBS, as the network was up from the previous Monday in key demos and total viewers.

• At 8:00 p.m., Supergirl averaged a steady 1.5 in adults 18-49, a slightly boosted 2.1 in adults 25-54, but lost 400,000 average total viewers from last week (7.3 million versus 7.7 million on 12/7). That's a 5% decline week to week.

• At 9:00 p.m., Scorpion averaged a solid 1.8 in adults 18-49 (up 6% from last week's 1.7), a 2.7 in adults 25-54 (+13% from 2.4), and 9.3 million viewers overall (even with last week's average).

• Scorpion delivered its best adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 demo ratings since Nov. 2 and was Monday's top scripted broadcast in viewers and demos.

• At 10:00 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles averaged a steady 1.4 in adults 18-49, a 2.2 in adults 25-54 and 9.2 million viewers overall (down 2% from the 12/7 episode total).

• These averages in the demos matched last week's season highs.

ABC – It was a sub-par Monday evening for ABC's holiday-themed originals.

• The holiday-themed series The Great Christmas Light Fight fell one tenth from last week from its premiere in adults 18-49 (1.1) and fell 17% in total viewers (4.4 million from 5.3 million).

• Episode three of The Great Holiday Baking Show was even with last week in adults 18-49 (0.9), but fell 11% in total viewers (3.3 million from 3.7 million).

Fox – No significant ratings highlights from Fox last night, with the network airing re-runs of Gotham and Bones in the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. timeslots, respectively.

• The network averaged a 0.4 last night in adults 18-49, down two tenths from last Monday's average in the demo.

The CW – A repeat of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the midseason finale of Jane the Virgin comprised the primetime block.

• The CBS and Time Warner-owned broadcast net aired a repeat of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show from 8 – 9 p.m. The telecast pulled a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers overall.

• The midseason finale of Jane the Virgin also averaged a 0.35 in the key demo, but only 983,000 viewers overall.

CABLE

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49)

ESPN - ESPN Monday Night Football (3.8) / down one point week to week. VH1 - Love & Hip Hop 6season premiere (1.5) ESPN - SportsCenter (1.4) / down four tenths week to week USA - WWE Monday Night Raw, 10 p.m. (1.4) / up four tenths week to week USA - WWE Monday Night Raw, 8 p.m. (1.3) / up two tenths week to week USA - WWE Monday Night Raw, 9 p.m. (1.3) / up three tenths week to week VH1 - Black Ink Crew Chicago (0.9) ESPN - Monday Night Countdown (0.7) / down one tenth week to week Bravo - Vanderpump Rules (0.6) / down one tenth week to week ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.6) / up one tenth week to week

