"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, August 24 2015

Bachelor in Paradise that was able to play the field last night, thanks in part to NBC's decision to run a repeat of American Ninja Warrior. Paradise grabbed a season-high in the demo with a three-tenths improvement from last Monday's episode (1.8). With 5.6 million total Live+SD viewers, it was also the most-watched program of the night. A good start to the week for an ABC network that has mostly struggled in August.

Bachelor in Paradise edged VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4 (1.7) reunion special. The reunion special finished steady in the demo with last week's season finale.

Preseason football on ESPN featuring the Tampa Bay Bucs defeating the Cincinnati Bengals (1.6) took third in the demo, followed by a slightly-boosted primetime block of Monday Night Raw (1.4) on USA.

The season premiere of VH1's Black Ink Crew pulled a 1.1 in the demo. She Got Game (.9) moved to 10pm, yet still managed to hold steady despite losing its Love & Hip Hop lead-in.

Elsewhere on cable, The Real Housewives of Orange County (.8) performed nicely for Bravo, up two-tenths from the previous week. MTV's Teen Wolf Season 5 premiered to a .5 in the 18-49 demo.

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

