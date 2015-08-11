"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, August 10 2015

American Ninja Warrior continues to thrive without Monday night competition from The Bachelorette. ANW finished as TV's top-rated and most-watched primetime program for a second consecutive Monday, moving up two-tenths of a demo point to a 2.1 Live+SD rating. The episode also grabbed 7.2 million total Live+SD viewers, up over a half million viewers from the previous Monday installment. Fellow NBC primetime program Running Wild with Bear Grylls (1.4) improved by one-tenth in the demo.

It was also a positive night for ABC's Bachelor in Paradise Monday. Last night's episode earned a 1.5 rating in the demo, up two-tenths from the previous Monday and good for second place overall.

So You Think You Can Dance? (.9) held steady on Fox, but ABC drama The Whispers (.6) fell one-tenth in the demo.

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta remained Monday's #1 primetime cable program (1.4) despite dropping one-tenth of a demo point from the previous Monday.

USA's Monday Night Raw held steady with last week's performance.

The feature film She Got Game grabbed a 1.0 in the demo for VH1, steady with last week's episode of Love & Hip Hop Afterparty Live, which generally holds the network's Monday 9pm slot.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (.8) performed well for Bravo, up one-tenth of a demo point versus the previous Monday episode.

History's Forged in Fire (.5) improved one-tenth from last week, and Lifetime's Devious Maids (.4) held steady in the 18-49 demo.

MTV's Teen Wolf (.4) dropped one-tenth.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.