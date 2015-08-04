"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, August 03 2015

With no Bachelorette to deal with, it was American Ninja Warrior which took the #1 spot on Monday evening in primetime, both in demo viewership and in total viewership. One of NBC's more consistent series held steady in the demo with a 1.9 rating to go with over 6.5 million Live+SD viewers in total, a 300,000 total viewer improvement from last Monday.

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (1.5) was the second-highest-rated program of the evening, and easily finished as the top-rated show on cable. It earned a demo score steady with the previous week's.

Finishing in a tie for third in the 18-49 demo was ABC's Bachelor in Paradise and NBC's Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The ABC series was up two-tenths from Sunday's mediocre season premiere, while Running Wild moved up one-tenth from the previous week.

FOX's So You Think You Can Dance (.9) moved up one-tenth in the demo, but The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us (.5) lost one-tenth.

Monday Night Raw held steady on USA (1.3), and was followed by Telemundo's Señor de los Cielos (1.2) in the 18-49 rankings. Univision's Amores con Trampa (.8) held steady.

Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County (.7) moved up a tenth of a demo point, while VH1's T.I. and Tiny (.7) held steady.

TNT's Major Crimes (4.6 million) was Monday night's most-watched program on cable, up 200,000 viewers from the previous Monday.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.