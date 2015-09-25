"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, September 25 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

On Friday night, Shark Tank returned for its seventh season on ABC, grabbing a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and averaging 6.1 million total Live+SD viewers. The Season 6 premiere averaged a 1.9 in the 18-49 demo and 7.5 million total Live+SD viewers. Despite the #1 finish, this wasn't a particularly strong start for the ABC Friday night powerhouse.

The Shark Tank premiere lead-in benefited 20/20, which was up six-tenths of a demo point from last week's episode, but down from the comparable episode one year ago.

The season premiere of Blue Bloods averaged a 1.3 in the 18-49 demo (up one-tenth from last season's premiere), a 1.9 in the 25-54 demo (down one-tenth) but its 10.1 million Live+SD viewer count is -800,000 from last year's season premiere average.

Hawaii Five-0 struggled out of the gate. The Season 6 premiere averaged a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo (down one-tenth from last season's premiere), a 1.6 among P25-54 (down four-tenths) and 8.3 million total viewers (down from the 9 million who tuned into last season's premiere).

The Season 27 premiere of The Amazing Race was actually a successful one. It was up one-tenth in the 18-49 demo from the Season 26 premiere, and +300,000 total viewers.

On cable - Disney Channel's Girl Meets World and Lifetime's Bring It! finished in a tie atop the cable original ranks. Girl Meets World was steady, while Bring It! was up.

Girl Meets World was also the most-watched cable program of the night, grabbing 2.6 million total viewers. Last week's installment averaged 2.4 million.

