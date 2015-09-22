"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, September 18 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

NBC's hot streak continues in primetime. Dateline Friday was the night's top-rated program among viewers 18-49 (1.2) and 25-54 (1.7). Both were scores up one-tenth from the previous week. The episode averaged 5.1 million, a half-million total viewer dropoff from the previous episode on 9/11. A bit strange.

ABC's 20/20, on the other hand fell two-tenths in the demo versus last week (.7). The lead-in for Dateline was a repeat of Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (.7).

Friday night remained telenovela night. Telemundo's El Senor de los Cielos (1.1) held steady in the demo, followed by a slightly boosted episode of Univision's Amores Con Trampa (1.0). Can novelas continue to generate strong numbers on Friday nights as we move into the fall season?

On cable - Disney Channel's Girl Meets World (.6) was the highest-rated original of the night in P18-49. Lifetime's Bring It! held that title the previous Friday.

Discovery's Bering Sea Gold was cable's second-highest-rated Friday night original (.5), followed by Bring It! and the Disney Channel series Jessie (.45).

Girl Meets World was the most-watched cable original of the night (2.4 million total viewers).

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data)