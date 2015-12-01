Top 100 Shows: Friday, November 27 2015 (Overnights)

College football provided strong Friday ratings for ESPN and ABC, while Discovery and Hallmark Channel saw their entertainment originals thrive as well.

UCLA and USC squared off on ABC, with the "Battle for L.A." drawing a 1.5 in P 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers in total.UCLA/USC was the #1 program of the day.

ESPN televised Florida vs. Florida State in primetime. The heated rivalry game pulled a 1.4 in the demo and 5.1 million viewers.

Discovery's Gold Rush was the #1 cable entertainment program of the day. The reality powerhouse held steady in the demo ( 1.1 ) but was +300,000 in total viewers ( 3.8 million versus 3.5 million on 11/20).

ABC gave Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken a week off, instead airing Santa Claus is Comin to Town in the 8pm slot.The special held even with Gold Rush in P 18-49, but moved ahead in P 25-54 and average total audience (4.5 million).

ABC aired a repeat of Shark Tank after the Christmas-themed special, which was followed by a new episode of 20/20.

The Amazing Race drew 5.5 million viewers to CBS on Friday, down from the 6 million who tuned into the series on 11/20.

Fox aired a special episode of Master Chef Junior ( 0.9 ) was down two-tenths from its previous original episode, and - 600,000 total viewers ( 3.2 million versus 3.8 million on 11/20).

The Univision novela Pasion y Poder ( 0.8 ) fell two-tenths and lost -500,000 total viewers week to week ( 2 million versus 2.5 million on 11/20).

Hallmark Channel continues to churn out popular holiday movies, and Crown for Christmas hauled an impressive 4.3 million viewers on the night.Crown for Christmas was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night.

Elsewhere on cable, Black Jesus rose for Adult Swim.The 11/27 episode averaged a 0.55 in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers. These figures are slightly up week to week.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data