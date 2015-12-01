"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, November 27 2015
College football provided strong Friday ratings for ESPN and ABC, while Discovery and Hallmark Channel saw their entertainment originals thrive as well.
- UCLA and USC squared off on ABC, with the "Battle for L.A." drawing a 1.5 in P 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers in total.UCLA/USC was the #1 program of the day.
- ESPN televised Florida vs. Florida State in primetime. The heated rivalry game pulled a 1.4 in the demo and 5.1million viewers.
- Discovery's Gold Rush was the #1 cable entertainment program of the day. The reality powerhouse held steady in the demo (1.1) but was +300,000 in total viewers (3.8 million versus 3.5 million on 11/20).
- ABC gave Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken a week off, instead airing Santa Claus is Comin to Town in the 8pm slot.The special held even with Gold Rush in P 18-49, but moved ahead in P 25-54 and average total audience (4.5 million).
- ABC aired a repeat of Shark Tank after the Christmas-themed special, which was followed by a new episode of 20/20.
- The Amazing Race drew 5.5 million viewers to CBS on Friday, down from the 6 million who tuned into the series on 11/20.
- Fox aired a special episode of Master Chef Junior (0.9) was down two-tenths from its previous original episode, and -600,000 total viewers (3.2 million versus 3.8 million on 11/20).
- The Univision novela Pasion y Poder (0.8) fell two-tenths and lost -500,000 total viewers week to week (2 million versus 2.5 million on 11/20).
- Hallmark Channel continues to churn out popular holiday movies, and Crown for Christmas hauled an impressive 4.3 million viewers on the night.Crown for Christmas was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night.
- Elsewhere on cable, Black Jesus rose for Adult Swim.The 11/27 episode averaged a 0.55 in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers. These figures are slightly up week to week.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
