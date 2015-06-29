"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, June 26 2015

The U.S. Women’s National Team topped China 1-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, and FOX scored a ratings goal as a result. The game pulled a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo, a 2.3 among viewers 25-54 and over 5.7 million viewers in total. It was the top-rated program of the night.

ABC’s 20/20, its lead-in What Would You Do? and NBC’s Dateline finished tied for a distant second in the demo (1.1). 20/20 was down three-tenths of a point among viewers 18-49. Dateline shot up four-tenths of a point in the demo, and edged its 10pm competitor in total viewers. What Would You Do? moved up one-tenth from the previous Friday.

Disney Channel had a big Friday night over on cable. Original movie Teen Beach 2 was the most-watched non-repeat on TV (broadcast or cable), pulling 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo. Teen Beach 2 was followed by series Best Friends Whenever (.6) / 3.6 million total viewers, and a repeat of Girl Meets World at 10:30pm.

Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People, and Telemundo novela Señor de Los Cielos both pulled a 1.0. Animal Planet’s Tanked (.4) improved by two-tenths in the demo, while WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp held steady (.4).

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

