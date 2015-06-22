"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, June 19 2015

It was a World Cup-free Friday evening in primetime, and an ol' reliable took advantage. ABC's 20/20 was easily the top program of the evening, across the board. The 10pm episode pulled a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, a 2 among viewers 25-54 and over 7.2 million viewers in total. The 1.4 is up three-tenths from the previous Friday's demo score, the 2.0 rating among viewers 25-54 is up one-half point from the previous week, and the 7.2+ million viewers is up about 2 million from the previous episode.

Leading into 20/20 was What Would You Do? The 9pm game show pulled a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo with over 4.3 million total viewers. The demo score is one-tenth down from the previous week, and about 200,000 total viewers off.

NBC's Dateline (.7) was off by three-tenths in the demo, barely making the top ten.

Discovery struck Friday night gold yet again. Alaskan Bush People (1.0) was the top program on cable, up one-tenth in the demo and around 200,000 total viewers versus last Friday's episode.

Univision's Friday night trio of novelas took spots in the top ten, with Lo Imperdonable (.9) and Que Te Perdone Dios (.9) both up one-tenth, and Amores Con Trampa (.8) steady.

On Spike, Bellator MMA Live was a top ten program on the evening. The program pulled a solid .8 in the 18-49 demo to go with 1.6 million viewers in total.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

