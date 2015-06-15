"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, June 12 2015

The U.S. Women's National Team may not have escaped their second group stage contest victorious, but FOX's telecast of their scoreless tie with Sweden still finished Friday night as TV's top-rated program in the key 18-49 demographic. The telecast scored a 1.6 in the demo, a half point ahead of runner up 20/20 (1.1), which fell three-tenths of a point from last week's episode.

Leading into 20/20 was What Would You Do? (1.1), ABC's rookie game show which held steady with last week in terms of demo rating and total Live+SD viewers.

NBC's Dateline Friday (1.0) and Telemundo's popular novela Señor de Los Cielos (1.0) rounded out the 18-49 top five on Friday night.

Univision's trio of Friday night telenovelas finished behind Telemundo's, with Lo Imperdonable, Que Te Perdone Dios, and Amores Con Trampa all pulling a .8 among viewers 18-49. Trampa fell two-tenths from the previous week, Lo Imperdonable fell one-tenth and Que Te Perdone Dios held steady.

Discovery's Alaskan Bush People (.9) finished #1 on cable among the 18-49 set, despite dropping one-tenth in the demo.

Disney Channel's Girl Meets World (.5) improved one-tenth from last week, and Animal Planet's Tanked pulled a .4 in the demo with just under 1 million viewers in total.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

