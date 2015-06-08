"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, June 05 2015

ABC continued its hot week even without the NBA playoffs dribbling circles around the primetime competition.

20/20 was TV’s top-rated program on Friday night. Despite a slight decline from its lead-in What Would You Do?, 20/20 managed to pull a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, a score four-tenths stronger than the previous Friday. The episode totaled over 6.4 million viewers (P2+), which is two million more than the May 29th installment of the series.

NBC’s 8pm presentation of the 1993 feature film Jurassic Park (in anticipation of new feature Jurassic World), averaged a 1.2 in the demo, good for second place on the evening. With a 4.4 million viewer total, it was the 5th-most-watched program of the evening.

ABC’s new hidden-camera series What Would You Do? (1.1) lost two-tenths in the demo versus the previous Friday's premiere. The 1.1 is still good enough for a third place finish on the evening. It was Friday night's highest-rated program in the 9pm slot.

Univision novela Amores Con Trampa (1.0) held steady, with Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People rounding out the top five. Bush People was not only the top-rated program on cable (1.0), it was also the most-watched in terms of total viewers (3.4 million). The 1.0 is one-tenth down from the series’ May 29th episode.

WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp (.5) was the second-highest-rated original program on cable, steady with the previous Friday night episode.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

