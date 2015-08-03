"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, July 31 2015

Disney Channel’s made-for-TV movie The Descendants, described as a modern-day, coming-of-age adventure about the teenage sons and daughters of Disney's most infamous villains, easily won Friday night across all key demos and in total viewers.

With 6.55 million Live+SD viewers, it just might be the most-watched made-for-TV movie of the year. We’ll confirm that in tomorrow’s report, which will focus on made-for-TV and feature film ratings performance in 2015.

The new Disney Channel series Bunkd benefited greatly from its massive lead-in, earning over 4.2 million Live+SD viewers in total. It was the second-most-watched cable program of the night.

The top-rated broadcast series of the evening (across both English and Spanish language TV) was Telemundo’s Senor de los Cielos. Spanish language TV’s top-rated series of the summer averaged a mediocre 1.1 in the 18-49 demo (mediocre by the series’ standards), which is two-tenths down from the previous Friday. It also lost 400,000 total viewers from the previous Friday episode.

Senor de los Cielos edged NBC’s Dateline Friday by the slimmest of margins in the 18-49, but Dateline was the #1 show on TV among viewers 25-54 and finished runner-up to a re-run of Blue Bloods in total viewers.

Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People: Lost Footage (.8) tied Bunkd for the title of Friday night’s top-rated cable series among viewers 18-49.

Friday night also marked the return of Lifetime’s Friday night reality series Bring It! The season 3 premiere pulled a mediocre .4 Live+SD rating in the demo, and 1.4 million viewers in total. The season 2 premiere earned a .7 in the 18-49 demo.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.