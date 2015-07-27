"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, July 24 2015

For the first time in the summer of 2015, Telemundo’s Señor de los Cielos took sole possession of Friday night’s #1 program ranking. The summer’s top-rated novela pulled a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, a three-tenths improvement from the previous Friday night episode.

Finishing second was ABC’s What Would You Do? (1.0), up one-tenth from the previous week. At 10pm, 20/20(.9) lost one-tenth of its What Would You Do? lead-in, but held steady with the previous episode.

NBC’s Dateline Friday (.9) held steady in the demo as well.

Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People (which tied Cielos for the #1 spot last week) remained #1 on cable, both in 18-49 and in total viewership. It tied for 2nd place overall across both broadcast and cable with a 1.0 in the demo. That score is steady with last week’s.

Elsewhere on cable – After re-runs of Family Guy and The Cleveland Show on Adult Swim, Discovery’s Treasure Quest: Snake Island (.5) finished next in the 18-49 ranks, but fell one-tenth of a point from the previous Friday.

Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World (.5) also lost a tenth in the 18-49 demo, but finished 2nd in total viewers (across cable). Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (.4) held steady in the 18-49 category.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

