"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, July 17 2015

The people have spoken! Discovery continues to rule Friday, as Alaskan Bush People finished the evening as TV’s #1 program among viewers 18-49 across both broadcast and cable. It was alone atop the cable rankings. After a week-long hiatus (due to Shark Week), the 9pm telecast pulled a 1.0 in the demo (up two-tenths from the most recent original), and up 300,000 total viewers in scoring a 3.8 million viewer average.

Telemundo’s popular novela Señor de Los Cielos performed well on Friday night. The episode also attracted a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo (up two-tenths of a point from the previous week), making it broadcast's top-rated program in the key demographic.

Dateline Friday (.9) fell two-tenths of a point on NBC. ABC’s Friday night duo of What Would You Do? (.9) and 20/20 (.9) each dropped one-tenth of a point in the demo.

Fresh off its Emmy nomination (Outstanding Children’s Program), Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World finished Friday as cable’s second-most-watched program, earning a solid 2.4 million total viewers and a .6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those are improvements from the previous Friday.

