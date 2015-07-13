"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, July 10 2015

Friday night broadcast and cable ratings returned to normal after an Independence Day weekend-related malaise.

DatelineNBC (1.1) improved two-tenths of a point after last week’s re-run, good enough to earn a tie for the #1 spot on the evening among viewers 18-49. Dateline kept #1 for itself in Live+SD total viewers (5 million).

Spanish language novelas continue to thrive this summer. Univision’s Que Te Perdone Dios (1.1) moved up two-tenths of a point in the demo to finish in a tie with Dateline. Dios knocked off Telemundo’s Senor de Los Cielos (.8), which was down one-tenth from the previous Friday.

ABC’s What Would You Do? (1.0) was up two-tenths in the demo after the previous Friday’s re-run, and 20/20 (1.0) was up three-tenths.

Discovery continued to top the Friday night cable charts, thanks to Shark Week. The 10pm telecast of Shark Clans and its 9pm Sharks of The Shadowland lead-in each pulled a .9 among 18-49 and around 2.2 million Live+SD viewers in total. Discovery aired a re-run of Super Predator at 8pm, which only attracted a .6.

Gold Cup soccer action between USA and Haiti didn’t perform particularly well on Friday evening, despite an American win. The game pulled a .5 18-49 rating on UniMas and a .4 on Fox Sports 1.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

