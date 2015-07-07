"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, July 03 2015

With Independence Day weekend in full-swing, Friday night's primetime ratings were down and re-runs were everywhere on English language TV.

This wasn't necessarily the case on Spanish language broadcast, as Univision and Telemundo aired new episodes of their popular novelas in primetime. Univision novela Que Te Perdone Dios pulled a .9 in the 18-49 demo, as did Telemundo’s hit Senor De Los Cielos. The latter was down a tenth from the previous week, while the former held steady.

Univision also aired primetime novelas Lo Imperdonable (.7) and Amores Con Trampa (.7). The former was down one-tenth, and the latter held steady.

NBC aired a re-run of Dateline Classic (.9), and ABC aired a re-run of What Would You Do? (.8).

CBS aired re-runs of Undercover Boss and Hawaii Five-0 at 8 and 9pm, respectively.

Discovery was one of the few cable networks to air their signature Friday night series in primetime. Alaskan Bush People (.9) only fell one-tenth from the previous Friday. It was easily the top-rated and most-watched program on cable. A new episode of Catching Monsters followed Bush People at 10pm, but only pulled a .3 in the demo.

Syfy decided to air a new episode of Defiance, and it only pulled a .3 in the demo to go with 1.3 million Live+SD viewers in total.

