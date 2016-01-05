"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, January 1 2016

Overnights

ESPN was the #1 network on the #1 day of 2016.

The 102nd Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual was the #1 program of the day. ESPN's late-afternoon presentation of the revered event averaged a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and over 13.5 million total viewers.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl was the second-highest-rated and second-most-watched telecast for New Year's Day 2016, and the #1 program in primetime.

The Sugar Bowl, featuring an Ole Miss win over Oklahoma State, averaged a 2.6 rating in the demo and over 8.9 million viewers for ESPN in primetime.As was the case with The Rose Bowl Game, last year's Sugar Bowl was a CFP semifinal contest (Ohio State over Alabama). This year's Sugar Bowl was not.That said, figures for this year's Sugar Bowl are even with the comparable primetime/non-CFP semifinal game. That game was The Orange Bowl, which featured Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

CABLE

Elsewhere on cable - Lifetime aired an original episode of their series Bring It!, which brought in a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers from 9 - 10 p.m.Fellow Lifetime original series Rap Game followed, and averaged a 0.5 in 18-49 from 10 - 11 p.m.

Food Network aired original episodes of American Diner Revival and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives; History aired an original episode of American Restoration.

BROADCAST

ABC World News Tonight was the #1 broadcast program of the evening, defeating NBC Nightly News in the news demo and total viewers.

20/20- Friday also had a big night, finishing four-tenths of a point up from its Christmas Day installment in 25-54 ( 1.5 ).

). Each of the Big 4 broadcast nets televised repeats of their Friday night original series during primetime.

