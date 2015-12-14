Trending

"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, December 11 2015

By

Top 100 Shows: Friday, December 11 2015 (Overnights)

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):

Repeats/acquisitions are excluded.

  1. Discovery - Gold Rush (1.0)
  2. ESPN - NBA on ESPN (0.6)
  3. ESPN - NBA on ESPN (0.5) - 7 p.m. ET
  4. FS1 - The Ultimate Fighter finale (0.4)
  5. ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.4)
  6. ESPN - SportsCenter 12AM (0.4)
  7. Disney Channel - Goldie Bear (0.4)
  8. Discovery - Gold Rush: The Dirt (0.4)
  9. Disney Channel - PJ Masks (0.4)
  10. ESPN - SportsCenter 1AM (0.4)

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data