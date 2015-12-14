"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, December 11 2015
Top 100 Shows: Friday, December 11 2015 (Overnights)
Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (P 18-49):
Repeats/acquisitions are excluded.
- Discovery - Gold Rush (1.0)
- ESPN - NBA on ESPN (0.6)
- ESPN - NBA on ESPN (0.5) - 7 p.m. ET
- FS1 - The Ultimate Fighter finale (0.4)
- ESPN - Pardon the Interruption (0.4)
- ESPN - SportsCenter 12AM (0.4)
- Disney Channel - Goldie Bear (0.4)
- Discovery - Gold Rush: The Dirt (0.4)
- Disney Channel - PJ Masks (0.4)
- ESPN - SportsCenter 1AM (0.4)
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
