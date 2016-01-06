Top 100 Shows: December 28, 2015 - January 3, 2016

Top Programs of the Week (12/28/2015 - 1/3/2016)

NBC Sunday Night Football ended its season with a bang, as the Vikings victory over the Packers in the de-facto NFC North Championship Game hauled in an impressive 7.9 rating in adults 18-49 and over 24.3 million viewers.

The 24.3 million total viewers figure is up +17% from the 2014 finale.

total viewers figure is up from the 2014 finale. NBC Sunday Night Football has posted its most-watched and highest-rated season of all time.

The College Football Playoff semifinal, which featured a blowout win for Alabama over Michigan State, was the #1 cable original of the week. Televised by ESPN, the New Year's Eve primetime matchup averaged a 5.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.6 million total viewers. These figures are significantly down from the comparable CFP semifinal earlier in 2015 (Ohio State vs. Alabama - Sugar Bowl).

Monday Night Football also had a big night. The season finale (Dec. 28) scored numbers that were significantly up from the previous week, thus giving ESPN a dominant victory over the cable landscape last week.

ABC Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest was the #2 broadcast program of the week, hauling in numbers that were consistently with the 2014 edition of the long-running program.

A handful of original series on broadcast returned after this past week after taking Christmas week off.

CBS' 60 Minutes was by far the highest-rated entertainment series of the week, grabbing a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and over 15.3 million viewers in total.

The Simpsons finished #2 in adults 18-49, followed by Family Guy.

NFL overrun always plays a significant role in ratings for the 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday night series, and that was most definitely the case this past week.

Top 10 Cable Series of the Week (Adults 18-49%):

VH1 - Love & Hip Hop, season 6 (1.5) Bravo - The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) Discovery - Gold Rush (1.3) USA - WWE Raw, 8 p.m. (1.2) E! - Keeping up with the Kardashians (1.2) USA - WWE Raw, 9 p.m. (1.2) USA - WWE Raw, 10 p.m. (1.2) Discovery - Alaskan Bush People (1.1) VH1 - Black Ink Crew Chicago (1.1) History - Curse of Oak Island (0.95)

Gold Rush was the most-watched cable entertainment series of the week, averaging 4.2 million total viewers.