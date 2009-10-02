TNT Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

A.D. (DRAMA)

Drama about a family.

Premiere Date Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions.

ANGEL CITY (WT) (DRAMA)

Six patrol cops working during the same shift.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Mandalay Television.

THE BEATLES IN AMERICA (MOVIE / DOCUMENTARY)

Follows the life of Sid Bernstein, the agent who got the Beatles to Carnegie Hall before their American rise to fame.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Bender-Brown Productions.

BEHIND THE DRAMA (DOCUMENTARY)

A series of one-hour documentaries about the unknown details and stories behind great films, television dramas and leading actors.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Gay Rosenthal creator of BEHIND THE MUSIC.

BUNKER HILL (FKA MORSE CODE) (DRAMA)

A young war hero and police officer return to Boston to protect the corrupt streets he grew up on.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television.

CRACKER (DRAMA)

An alcoholic, adventurous, acerbic gambler is also a likable and effective investigator.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Butcher's Run Films & Granada America.

CRIMES OF THE CENTURY (DOCUMENTARY)

A series that examines the most fascinating crimes of the last hundred years.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Scott Free Productions.

FIRST AND LAST (REALITY)

Documents important life events representing the first and last times something happens in a person's lifetime (i.e. bringing a baby home from the hospital / last day on the job as a fireman).

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Phil Gurin and Marc Jansen.

THE FIXER (CLOSER SPIN-OFF) (DRAMA)

From the team that brought you THE CLOSER.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Shephard / Robin Co.

GENERATIONS (DRAMA)

Time traveling drama series about the lives of three generations of the same family who have lived in the same house.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Executive Produced by Robert Redford and John Sacret Young.

THE GENIE CHRONICLES (FANTASY)

Series about a female newspaper reporter who discovers a magic lamp with a genie inside.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by DreamWorks Television.

THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH (REALITY)

Viewers will travel with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Earth Angel Productions.

HEROES AMONG US (WT) (REALITY)

Series that follows the stories of regular men and women.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Time Inc. Studios.

THE KELLY PERKINS STORY (MOVIE)

A heart transplant recipient inspires others by summitting Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Fuji and founding an organization that raises awareness about proper hydration and fluid intake.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions.

LAST WORDS (DRAMA)

60-minute drama with a paranormal twist.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions / DreamWorks SKG.

MACALISTER (DRAMA)

A washed-up-novelist-turned-professor tries to inspire the students of all-boys The Macalister School in upstate New York, portraying the minds and mischief of students, and how one man can have an impact on children of wealth and privilege.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

THE MAJESTIC (DRAMA)

A science fiction drama series that tells the story of a CIA-led investigation of aliens who have landed on earth. These agents are at the center of the conspiracy and in charge of the cover-up.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FOX Television Studios / Parkchester Pictures.

THE MAYO CLINIC (UNSCRIPTED DRAMA)

Chronicles the lives of Mayo Clinic doctors and their ailing patients, who come as a last chance for hope.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Nanking / Rendition.

MEMPHIS BLUES (fka DELTA BLUES) (DRAMA)

An Elvis-loving Memphis cop and his off-beat team protect the city they know and love.

Premiere Date: Summer 2010. 10x60. Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Smokehouse (George Clooney is executive producer).

MRS. AMERICA (DRAMA)

Drama about a woman trying to run her family.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Shepard Robin.

NASHVILLE (DRAMA)

An aspiring musician moves to Nashville to pursue his dream.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by DreamWorks SKG.

NIGHT AND DAY (DRAMA)

The life of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent (William Fichtner), from both within and outside his job.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Muse Entertainment & Tandem Communications.

PASTOR JAZZ (DRAMA)

Centers on a minister, his music and his passion for people's hearts and souls, from the neediest to the wealthiest.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television.

PROOF (DRAMA)

An eccentric neuroscientist uses his unique and masterful knowledge of human behavior to help the federal government solve complex cases.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by ABC Studios.

RIZZOLI & ISLES (wt) (DRAMA)

Based on the series of crime novels by Tess Gerritsen about the crime-solving team of Boston medical examiner Maura Isles and police detective Jane Rizzoli.

Premiere Date: Summer 2010. 10x60. Produced by Warner Horizon

THE STREET LAWYER (DRAMA)

Up and coming lawyer sees the light, trades in his high-life and tries to fight the good fight.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions.

TOUGH TRADE (DRAMA / COMEDY)

A family of country music performers tries to navigate the Nashville music business.

Premiere Date Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions.

TRIP OF A LIFETIME (UNSCRIPTED DRAMA)

The program will try to bring together extended, disconnected and deserving families. It could revolve around a lost family member, an unknown child, a missing brother or simply a returned keepsake.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Peter Greenberg and Rich Heller.

UNTITLED ALIEN INVASION PROJECT (DRAMA)

Six months after a worldwide alien invasion, a group of everyday heroes must rise up to fight for their survival all while maintaining their humanity in the process.

Premiere Date: 2011. 10x60. Produced by DreamWorks Television (and Steven Spielberg).

UNTITLED BOB ULIN PROJECT (DRAMA)

A quirky, yet authentic family drama in the spirit of Little Miss Sunshine.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

UNTITLED DANIEL PYNE NOIR PROJECT (DRAMA)

A private detective in 1954 Los Angeles tries to do the right thing as the ever-changing world makes it more difficult.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television.

UNTITLED MATT WILLIAMS PROJECT (DRAMA)

Family drama that takes a personal, passionate and ultimately heroic look at a loving, middle-American family that is keeping it together at a time when everything is trying to pull them apart.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

ZAPATA, TEXAS (DRAMA)

The story of a small Texas border town and its newly elected sheriff, who tries to navigate the equally treacherous waters of small-town politics and the volatile world of the U.S./Mexico border.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.