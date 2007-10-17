TNT Strategic Opportunities - October 2007

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BRAIN TRUST (DETECTIVE DRAMA)

An old-fashioned and recently demoted detective teams with four brilliant but socially awkward, sheltered academics to solve crimes.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Electric Entertainment.

CRACKER (DRAMA)

An alcoholic, adventurous, acerbic gambler is also a likable and effective investigator.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Butcher's Run Films & Granada America.

DEAR GOD (REALITY)

A team of humanitarians answers letters addressed to God found at the dead letters bureau of the U.S. Postal Service to help those on the verge of losing their faith.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Mark Gordon, Mark Burnett, Roma Downey and Deborah Spera.

FALLEN SKIES (DRAMA)

Six months after a worldwide alien invasion, a group of everyday heroes must rise up to fight for their survival all while maintaining their humanity in the process.

Premiere Date: 2011. 10x60. Produced by DreamWorks Television (and Steven Spielberg).

FIRST AND LAST (REALITY)

Documents important life events representing the first and last times something happens in a person's lifetime (i.e. bringing a baby home from the hospital / last day on the job as a fireman).

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Phil Gurin and Marc Jansen.

THE FIXER (CLOSER SPIN-OFF) (DRAMA)

From the team that brought you THE CLOSER.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Shephard / Robin Co.

FRANKLIN & BASH (COMEDY)

60-minute comedy centering on Jared Franklin and Steven Bash, two street lawyers and long-time friends, who beat a high-class law firm in a high-profile case, and are recruited by the firm's patriarch.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Kevin Falls and Bill Chais are writing and also executive producing with Sony-based Jamie Tarses.

GENERATIONS (DRAMA)

Time traveling drama series about the lives of three generations of the same family who have lived in the same house.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Executive Produced by Robert Redford and John Sacret Young.

GRAYSMITH (DETECTIVE DRAMA)

Based on the life of cartoonist, author and part-time detective Robert Graysmith as he uses an unconventional approach and unusual skills to solve crimes.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Scott Free Productions.

GREEN DETECTIVE (DRAMA)

A quirky environmentalist seeks the truth as an insurance adjuster working for a big insurance company.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Steven Bochco and Jonathan Abrahams.

THE GREAT ESCAPE (REALITY COMPETITION)

An action-adventure reality show hat challenges contestants to escape from big-screen-inspired situations. Each week, teams are dropped off blindfolded in a different cinema-inspired, extreme environment -- lost in the desert, trapped in the mountains, locked in a prison, marooned on an island. The team must use every-day ingenuity to figure their way out through multiple stages and escape to win a cash prize.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Imagine Entertainment and Fox TV Studios, executive produced by Justin Hochberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and David Nevins.

LAST WORDS (DRAMA)

60-minute drama with a paranormal twist.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions / DreamWorks SKG.

MACALISTER (DRAMA)

A washed-up-novelist-turned-professor tries to inspire the students of all-boys The Macalister School in upstate New York, portraying the minds and mischief of students, and how one man can have an impact on children of wealth and privilege.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

THE MAJESTIC (DRAMA)

A science fiction drama series that tells the story of a CIA-led investigation of aliens who have landed on earth. These agents are at the center of the conspiracy and in charge of the cover-up.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FOX Television Studios / Parkchester Pictures.

MEMPHIS BEAT (fka DELTA BLUES) (DRAMA)

An Elvis-loving Memphis cop and his off-beat team protect the city they know and love.

Premiere Date: June 22, 2010. 10x60. Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Smokehouse (George Clooney is executive producer).

MISS PHILLY (DRAMA)

Explores the pristine suburbs and urban war zones of Philadelphia, where the mayor has hired the first African-American police commissioner, who is handling more than she expected.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Jamie Foxx, Barbara Hall, Marcu King and Jaime Rucker King

MRS. AMERICA (DRAMA)

Drama about a woman trying to run her family.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television and Shepard Robin.

NASHVILLE (DRAMA)

An aspiring musician moves to Nashville to pursue his dream.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by DreamWorks SKG.

NIGHT AND DAY (DRAMA)

The life of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent (William Fichtner), from both within and outside his job.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Muse Entertainment & Tandem Communications.

PASTOR JAZZ (DRAMA)

Centers on a minister, his music and his passion for people's hearts and souls, from the neediest to the wealthiest.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon Television.

PROOF (DRAMA)

An eccentric neuroscientist uses his unique and masterful knowledge of human behavior to help the federal government solve complex cases.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by ABC Studios.

RIZZOLI & ISLES (DRAMA)

Based on the series of crime novels by Tess Gerritsen about the crime-solving team of Boston medical examiner Maura Isles and police detective Jane Rizzoli.

Premiere Date: July 12, 2010. 10x60. Produced by Warner Horizon

TOUGH TRADE (DRAMA / COMEDY)

A family of country music performers tries to navigate the Nashville music business.

Premiere Date Not announced. Produced by TNT Productions.

TRIP OF A LIFETIME (UNSCRIPTED DRAMA)

The program will try to bring together extended, disconnected and deserving families. It could revolve around a lost family member, an unknown child, a missing brother or simply a returned keepsake.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Peter Greenberg and Rich Heller.

UNTITLED DON CHEADLE MEDICAL SHOW (DRAMA)

Set in Los Angeles in 1971 where a group of idealistic doctors open an urgent-care clinic in hopes of upholding the values that inspired them to become doctors.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Crescendo Productions.