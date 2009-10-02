TNT Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

TNT

"We Know Drama," or sometimes "The Center of Drama"

TNT is all about event programming -- high-profile original dramas, Hollywood movies and big sports events. Throw in a healthy dose of off-network dramas and you have TNT.

Movies, Drama, Sports

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49 & Adults 25-54

98.4 million

Time Warner Inc.

Domestic: TBS, Cartoon Network, TCM, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Court TV, CNN, CNN Headline News, CNN en Español, TNT HD, CNN.com, Pogo, Toonami, Game Tap, PGA.com, Nascar.com

International: TCM Asia Pacific, TCM Latin America, TCM Europe, TCM Canada, TNT Latin America, Cartoon Network Asia Pacific, Cartoon Network Europe, Cartoon Network Latin America, CNN Headline News Latin America, CNN Headline News Asia Pacific

Main Address: 1050 Techwood Drive, Atlanta, GA 30318

Main Phone: 404-827-1700

President, Turner Entertainment: Steve Koonin

EVP / Head of Programming: Michael Wright

SVP, Business Affairs & Original Production: Sandra Dewey

SVP / Original Programming: Lillah McCarthy

SVP / Program Planning and Scheduling: Phil Oppenheim

SVP / Current Programming: Sam Linsky

VP, Series Development: Brett Weitz

Chief Research Officer: Jack Wakshlag

TNT does not accept unsolicited proposals.

USA, FX, Spike, Syfy, A&E, Lifetime, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Broadcast Networks

http://www.tnt.tv

http://www.tnt.tv/schedule