TNT Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
TNT
NETWORK TAGLINE
"We Know Drama," or sometimes "The Center of Drama"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
TNT is all about event programming -- high-profile original dramas, Hollywood movies and big sports events. Throw in a healthy dose of off-network dramas and you have TNT.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Movies, Drama, Sports
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49 & Adults 25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
98.4 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Time Warner Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
Domestic: TBS, Cartoon Network, TCM, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Court TV, CNN, CNN Headline News, CNN en Español, TNT HD, CNN.com, Pogo, Toonami, Game Tap, PGA.com, Nascar.com
International: TCM Asia Pacific, TCM Latin America, TCM Europe, TCM Canada, TNT Latin America, Cartoon Network Asia Pacific, Cartoon Network Europe, Cartoon Network Latin America, CNN Headline News Latin America, CNN Headline News Asia Pacific
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 1050 Techwood Drive, Atlanta, GA 30318
Main Phone: 404-827-1700
President, Turner Entertainment: Steve Koonin
EVP / Head of Programming: Michael Wright
SVP, Business Affairs & Original Production: Sandra Dewey
SVP / Original Programming: Lillah McCarthy
SVP / Program Planning and Scheduling: Phil Oppenheim
SVP / Current Programming: Sam Linsky
VP, Series Development: Brett Weitz
Chief Research Officer: Jack Wakshlag
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
TNT does not accept unsolicited proposals.
COMPETITION:
USA, FX, Spike, Syfy, A&E, Lifetime, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Broadcast Networks
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
