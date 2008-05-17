TLC Strategic Opportunities - May 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

FREAKIN FABULOUS WITH CLINTON KELLY (MAKEOVER)

Clinton helps people across America dress better and their living spaces look better.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

MOM INC. (DOCU-DRAMA)

LIVE WITH REGIS AND KELLY's Kelly Ripa and hubbie Mark (who also starred together on ALL MY CHILDREN) are developing projects at the network. About budding female entrepreneurs who are challenged to create a new business. Ripa appears in each episode.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010. Produced by Milojo Productions, the couple's company.

TWIST OF KATE (REALITY)

Kate Gosselin travels the country to learn how people cope with work, family, and life's challenges, pitching in to help where she can.

Premiere Date: 3rd Quarter, 2010.

SARAH PALIN'S ALASKA (REALITY)

TLC has stressed that the show will be framed as more of a documentary about Alaska than an in depth look at the Palin family, though the former Governor of Alaska will play some sort of a prominent role in the show.

Premiere Date: 4Q10. Produced by Mark Burnett