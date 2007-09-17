TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 25, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 28-42 "in the midst of major life transitions - getting married, first home, having children."



SEPTEMBER 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

TLC, in particular, reports Strand names, so those titles are what show up as the top programs. WHAT NOT TO WEAR is #1 when analyzing that way. But when you break out the actual telecasts and match them to the Strand names (as only CableU do!…or does), the picture becomes more clear as to what the strongest programs actually are.

This month, LA INK was the #2 series, but had 5 of the Top 10 telecasts. Then again, WHAT NOT TO WEAR had the others. Best of the one-offs within the Strands CATCH UP ON LIFE; FAMILY LIFE; LIFE STYLE; LIFE SPACES were JOINED FOR LIFE; WORLD’S HEAVIEST MAN; FLIGHT 175; 2 LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFEs. AMERICAN CHOPPER was right up there, too.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



Monday is the Strand FAMILY LIFE and is mostly the life of various families, extremely-speaking. Now into BIG MEDICINE at 10pm (usually, if not always, extreme weight-related programs).

Tuesday is one of the macho nights, though they call it SCHOOLS OF LIFE, with lots of LA INK episodes.

Wednesday is now the Strand INSPIRING LIVES, now with one-offs, MYSTERY DIAGNOSIS and DIAGNOSIS X..

Thursday is that TURBO night, with a steady schedule of AMERICAN CHOPPER and HARD SHINE, leading off with AMERICAN HOT ROD.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR pretty much IS the make-over-related Friday night (strand-named LIFE STYLE), with A MODEL LIFE in at 10pm.

Saturday goes by the name of LIFE SPACES, and it’s back to all-property again and the return of TRADING SPACES.

Sunday is called CATCH UP ON LIFE, but it’s usually “Catch up on this 3-hour vertical stunt of TLC’s Greatest Hits” or one-offs.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

AUGUST - SEPTEMBER:

Pretty much as we indicated above:

More various than regularly scheduled series on Monday. OVERHAULIN’ is back on Tuesday at 8pm. DIAGNOSIS X and MYSTERY ER flip flop on Wednesday, now 10pm and 9pm, respectively. AMERICAN CHOPPER gets a couple double-plays at 10pm Thursday. And, again, TRADING SPACES back to 10pm Saturday. Worth noting is that TLC did one night of LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE…details to follow.

One-offs in and around TLC’s prime in September (in addition to those mentioned in THE SHORT LIST): WORLD’S HEAVIEST MAN; I EAT 33,000 CALORIES A DAY; HALF TON MAN; 750 LB. MAN; MY HUSBAND’S 3 WIVES; BOY WITH A NEW HEAD; JOINED FOR LIFE; FLIGHT 175.

All and all, a very stable schedule for this month, too.

AND BEYOND:

Monday: the one-offs at 8pm and sometimes 9pm will look familiar: let’s just say that they don’t seem like premieres: SURVIVING SEXTUPLETS & TWINS; CONJOINED TWINS; TWINS, TWINS AND MORE TWINS; SEXTUPLETS AND TWINS: 1 YEAR LATER; BIG MEDICINE at 10pm gets WORLD’S HEAVIEST MAN, a JON AND KATE + 8, which then takes over the 9pm slot. Then, anthology KIDS BY THE DOZEN steps in at 10pm.

New series on Tuesday: REALLY RECKLESS DRIVERS at 8pm. Then it’s a hodge-podge LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE I and II; HALLOWEEN MADNESS. RIDES and MIAMI INK return at 8 and 9pm, respectively.

Wednesday 8pm gets UNTOLD STORIES OF THE ER, while one-offs go at 9pm (and at 8pm some weeks): ELECTRIC ORGASM; BOY WITH THE NEW HEAD; BORN A BOY, BROUGHT UP A GIRL; 101 MORE THINGS REMOVED FROM THE HUMAN BODY; BORN W/O A FACE; A NEW FACE FOR MARLIE; another run of CRAZY SEXY CANCER; WHEN SURGICAL TOOLS GET LEFT BEHIND; DWARF FAMILY; WILD CHILD – STORY OF FERAL CHILDREN; CAN’T STOP GROWING; WORLD’S STRONGEST BOY; SUPERSIZE SHE.

Thursday - Except for a night-long LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Stunt Thanksgiving night (11/22), the night is TATTOO WARS at 8pm; AMERICAN CHOPPER at is customary 9pm slot, followed by STREET CUSTOMS.

Friday continues to be WHAT NOT TO WEAR heavy. SAY YES TO THE DRESS at 10pm. A one-off one week (11/9), CLINTON KELLY REMODELS HIS HOME (Clint is the guy on WHAT NOT TO WEAR). WNTW's Stacy London's talk show finally premieres, November 23, 10pm.

Saturday – Some one-offs: PLEASE BUY MY HOUSE; HALLOWEEN MADNESS; and FLIP IT BACK. Otherwise the night remains PROPERTY LADDER; FLIP THAT HOUSE and TRADING SPACES.

Sunday – It’s premieres, one-offs or series Stunts: CAN’T STOP GROWING; WORLD’S TALLEST MAN; WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN; JOINED FOR LIFE; WORLD’S HEAVIEST MAN; HALF-TON MAN (some obvious repeats). Stunts are LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8 (twice); LA INK; MIAMI INK; FLIP THAT HOUSE.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE

TLC tells us about a good 3rd Q 2006-to-2007 performance: + 13% in primetime viewers; +8% in total day. Growing from September 2006 to September 2007 was no small feat, with intense competition from broadcast nets this year; they share a good section of the same demos.

We see TLC pulled it off, with significant increases in HH and men. Young women were up, too. And the net got younger by 3%. 5 nights were up. Saturday (property night) and Sunday (one-offs and Stunts) were both down, though Sunday did pick up some men. On the series front, WHAT NOT TO WEAR, the only prime series charted by its real name, was up very, very nicely across the board, mostly in men, for some reason.

SEPTEMBER 2007 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:



Different picture when you look at August to September, again, when that broadcaster extra effort pushed back….TLC was down month-to-month, mostly in the young demos. In fact, the net got a couple percent older in September. 4 nights were down, and you’d have to say that Saturday and Sunday are in trouble, down over ’06 and August, both significantly.

Monday – Men drove the gains and younging-up here. WORLD’S HEAVIEST MAN and DWARF FAMILY jammed it up in women and men. But is the multiple-family thing wearing out? Only two of the telecasts equaled or beat the nightly average.

Tuesday - #2 night, #2 in men and not bad in women, either. But the night was down from August, especially in women. No fault of LA INK; it had superb numbers at 10pm, which is why it dominated the top shows of the month. OVERHAULIN’ at 8pm didn’t start the night with a bang, never reaching the heights of the 9pm LA INK.

Wednesday – They call it INSPIRING LIVES. We call it one-offs/MYSTERY ER and DIAGNOSIS X. Add it up and you have the lowest night of the week, down in just about every demo. PREGNANT FOR 46 YEARS, one week at 8pmm, d

ragged it down some. HELP! I’M A HOARDER was no help either.

Thursday – Kinda flat, but down in women, who are not the key audience anyway. A couple cracks in AMERICAN CHOPPER’s usually winning performance. It’s down across the board from August. And AMERICAN HOT ROD and even a couple weeks, the 9pm AMERICAN CHOPPER, hurt the 10pm premiere telecast.

Friday – Top night of the week and it grew from August, all because of the net’s top series, WHAT NOT TO WEAR. If only the 10pm series, A MODEL LIFE could not hold it up. Its one week there was around half the audience delivery of WHAT NOT TO WEAR the rest of the month. Oddly, the WNTW special, WHERE ARE THEY NOW?, underperformed the second week at 8pm.

Saturday – Down across the board from August. Weak link is the last one, 10pm’s TRADING SPACES, in spite of a few “special episodes”: CAST GONE WILD; DESIGN DESTINATIONS; TOP LIVING ROOMS; THRILLS AND SPILLS. The night pretty much builds until TRADING SPACES cuts it off at the pass.

Sunday – Best week: 3 episodes of LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; weakest was a night of AMERICAN CHOPPER (again, signs of age?). But the night of one-offs was pretty good, too: BOY WITH A NEW HEAD; JOINED FOR LIFE; FLIGHT 175.

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:



HONEY WE’RE KILLING THE KIDS (7pm, Wednesdays now); AMERICAN HOT ROD; AMERICAN CHOPPER



LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:



None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, HOUSE OF TINY TERRORS, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN’ UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, HONEY WE’RE KILLING THE KIDS!, BACKYARD NATION, I’VE GOT NOTHING TO WEAR; MIND YOUR MANNERS; RIDES