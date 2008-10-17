TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 19, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 28-42 "in the midst of major life transitions - getting married, first home, having children." This month, again, TLC hit the high end of that projection...slightly older than last month.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, 17 KIDS AND COUNTING, JON & KATE PLUS 8, MY SHOCKING STORY, WHAT NOT TO WEAR, PAINTED BABIES AT 17, SAY YES TO THE DRESS, TODDLERS & TIARAS, PREGNANT FOR 46 YEARS, LA INK.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



TLC has started to hit a scheduling rythmn with their amazing families concentrated on Mondays and Wednesdays, Medical anomalies on Tuesdays, Turbo programming in Thursday, Fashion and Lifestyle on Fridays and Properties on Saturday. Sundays are still an anthology slot that features a variety of stunts, Specials and stacks.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER 2008:

-Mondays at 8pm-LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD

-Mondays at 10pm-17 KIDS AND COUNTING

-Thursday at 10pm-LA INK

-Friday at 8pm-REAL SIMPLE, REAL LIFE

PREMIERES:

**JON & KATE PLUS 8 (Season 4) - October 6, 9pm.

**LA INK - October 9, 10pm.

**LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD (Season 4) - October 13, 8pm.

**REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE - October 18, 8pm.

**SIX FOR THE ROAD -October 29, 10pm.

FINALES:



NOVEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT - November 2, 8pm.

**PURITY BALLS - November 2, 9pm.

**THE WOMAN WITH GIANT LEGS - November 9, 8pm.

**HALF TON MOM - November 16, 8pm.

**HALF TON DAD - November 16, 9pm.

**FORBIDDEN LOVE: POLYGAMY - November 16, 10pm.

**GIRL WHO NEVER GREW - November 23, 8pm.

**TWINS, TWINS AND SEXTUPLETS - November 24, 10pm.

**COUNTDOWN TO THE CROWN - January 2, 2009.

**10 YEARS YOUNGER (New Season) - January 3, 2009.

**MISS AMERICA PAGEANT (LIVE) - January 24, 2009.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE

TLC is still in the midst of a management change but the new Team is starting to get some results: Four of Seven nights are showing year-on-year growth. Tuesday nights are still a problem, none of the recent programming mixes have worked. Saturday's Property night has been in a slight decline for months. The ratings losses have accelerated due to the lagging economy and mortgage crisis slowing the Real Estate and home improvement businesses to a very slow crawl.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:



TLC has finally started to show some slow and steady growth posting a 9% increase in Households and a 3% P18-49 increase over last year. Four nights are up and 3 are down with Tuesdays and Fridays showing significant double digit percentage losses. TLC's amazing families: the Roloffs (LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD), the Giosselins (JON & KATE PLUS 8) and the Duggars (17 KIDS AND COUNTING) are driving the network's growth.

Mondays are a huge growth night (but not the biggest) with a 49% increase in Households and 49% increase in P18-49 against last year. A new season of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD at 8pm provided a big lead-in that JON & KATE PLUS 8 built upon at 9pm.

Tuesdays wash away a lot of the growth on Mondays with year-to-year losses of 28% in Households and 49% in the P18-49 demo. MYSTERY DIAGNOSIS and DR. G: MEDICAL EXAMINER have been steady offerings delivering consistent ratings, they're just not rating as high as last year's Tuesday line-up-primarily because Men 18-49 posted a 67% decline.

Wednesdays continued its string of strong growth months delivering increases of 63% in Households and 73% in P18-49. Women 18-49 clearly like JON & KATE PLUS 8 because they showed 122% increase over last year.

Thursdays Turbo night was flat in Households and the P18-49 which is good news because it had been declining for several months. A new Season of LA INK delivered the highest numbers for the night.

Fridays were down13% in Households and 16% in the P18-49 demo against last year. WHAT NOT TO WEAR actually improved by 19% year-to-year but the new series REAL SIMPLE, REAL LIFE posted sub-par numbers in its two outings.

Saturdays must be feeling the effects of the housing crunch because Households were down 29% and the P18-49 demo was down 20% versus last year. Both PROPERTY LADDER and TRADING SPACES showed declines from last year.

Sundays were a pleasant surprise after months of declining ratings, the night was up by 27% in Households and 13% in the P18-49 demo. THE Roloffs and Duggars both had stacks that delivered but the highest week was delivered by a stack of MY SHOCKING STORY.

PROGRAMACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:



AMERICAN CHOPPER; RIDES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8; LA INK; WHAT NOT TO WEAR; TRADING SPACES; FLIP THAT HOUSE; SAY YES TO THE DRESS



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

MIAMI INK

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, HOUSE OF TINY TERRORS, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN' UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, HONEY WE'RE KILLING THE KIDS!, BACKYARD NATION, I'VE GOT NOTHING TO WEAR; RIDES; MARRIAGE CAMP; DIAGNOSIS X; LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; FASHIONABLY LATE WITH STACY LONDON.