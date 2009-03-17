TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 17, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49, decidedly female skewing with a family orientation.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, JON & KATE PLUS 8, HALF-TON TEEN, SAY YES TO THE DRESS, FLO & KAY: TWIN SAVANTS, TWINS, TWINS & SEXTUPLETS, HALF TON MOM, 18 KIDS AND COUNTING, 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



TLC's schedule maintains its Monday based family night anchored by JON & KATE PLUS 8, and have added more Families to Tuesday nights. Wednesday & Sundays are still anthologies that change every week. Thursdays are TURBO night that Revolve around OVERHAULIN' and STREET CUSTOMS; Fridays are fashion and lifestyle anchored by WHAT NOT TO WEAR at 9pm and Saturdays are Home and Family with JON & KATE PLUS 8 at 8pm and MY FIRST HOME at 10pm.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY-MARCH 2009:

Wednesdays 8-11pm-JON & KATE PLUS 8 (from anthology)

Fridays at 10pm-SAY YES TO THE DRESS (from anthology)

Saturdays at 9pm-JON & KATE PLUS 8 (from MY FIRST HOME)

Saturdays at 10pm-MY FIRST HOME (from DEALS ON THE BUS)

Saturdays at 10:30pm-DEALS ON THE BUS (from REAL ESTATE ROAD TEST)

PREMIERES:

**TABLE FOR 12 - March 23, 10pm.

**ROYAL INQUEST - March 29, 10pm.

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



** AMERICAN CHOPPER (Season 6) - April 9, 9pm.

** JON & KATE PLUS 8 GO GREEN - April 19, 9pm.

** CAKE BOSS - April 19, 10pm. (Pilot)

** JON & KATE PLUS 8 (Season 5) - May 25th

** CAKE BOSS - May 25th, 10pm

**LITTLE COUPLE - May 26th, 10pm



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:



TLC was down slightly this month in the target demo primarily to losses in Men 18-49 while staying even with year ago women 18-49 numbers (and showing a small growth, 2%, in Households). The Gosselins are still going strong (despite the tabloid rumor mill), finishing Season 4 with amazing ratings: 421% above the primetime Household average and 520% above the primetime P18-49 demo average in March.

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

March 2009 vs. March 2008 (% change)

HH A18-49 A25-54

Monday 8-11pm -1% -10% -15%

Tuesday 8-11pm 56% 56% 32%

Wednesday 8-11pm 8% -4% -11%

Thursday 8-11pm -19% -24% -25%

Friday 8-11pm 8% -17% -15%

Saturday 8-11pm -19% -15% -29%

Sunday 8-11pm 15% 7% 0%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 2% -5% -13%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD (Mondays at 8pm) was down 11% in Households and 20% in the P18-49 demo versus a year ago numbers.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS (Fridays at 10pm) is up dramatically, 88% in Households and 80% in P18-49 over last year.

MY FIRST HOME (Saturdays at 10pm) is up 12% in Households and 22% in the P18-49 demo.

JON & KATE PLUS 8 (Mondays at 9pm, Wednesdays at 8pm, and Saturdays at 8pm) is showing some wear and tear in the overall schedule dropping 34% in Households and 46% in the P18-49 demo from last year. The Season 4 finale (see big picture above) proved this series still has legs and may have more intriguing story lines for Season 5 coming up.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR (Fridays at 8 & 9pm) is down 4% in Households and 28% in the P18-49 demo versus last March.

17/18 KIDS AND COUNTING (Tuesdays at 8 & 9pm) was down by 4% in Households and flat with the P18-49 demo for the Tuesdays night prime averages this month.

TODDLERS & TIARAS (Tuesdays at 10pm) was 10% above the nightly Household average and 11% above the nightly P18-49 average.

TABLE FOR 12 (Various) The pilot had a strong start coming out of the Jon & Kate season finale. There should be high hopes for the series debut later this spring.

OVERHAULIN' (Thursdays at 8pm) was down 14% in Households and 18% in the P18-49 demo versus the nightly primetime average for Thursdays in March.

STREET CUSTOMS (Thursdays at 9pm) was up 2% in Households and 7% in the P18-49 demo against the night's primetime average.

HELI-LOGGERS (Thursdays at 10pm) was 5% the nightly Household average and flat with the nightly P18-49 demo average.

DEALS ON THE BUS (Saturdays at 10:30pm) was 12% below the nightly Household average and 7% below the nightly P18-49 demo average.

PROGRAMACQUISITIONS:



None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:



STREET CUSTOMS, AMERICAN CHOPPER; RIDES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8; LA INK; WHAT NOT TO WEAR; FLIP THAT HOUSE; SAY YES TO THE DRESS



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

TRADING SPACES, MIAMI INK

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN' UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, BACKYARD NATION, I'VE GOT NOTHING TO WEAR; RIDES; MARRIAGE CAMP; DIAGNOSIS X; LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; FASHIONABLY LATE WITH STACY LONDON.