TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of July 23, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 28-42 "in the midst of major life transitions - getting married, first home, having children." This month, again, TLC hit the high end of that projection…slightly older than last month.



JUNE 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, JON & KATE PLUS 8, AMERICAN CHOPPER, WHAT NOT TO WEAR, HOLMES ON HOMES, DATELINE, REAL LIFE MYSTERIES, THE BOY WITH A NEW HEAD, MIAMI INK, 10 YEAYS YOUNGER, THE SINGING OFFICE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



June 2008 was the launch of a wave of new series for TLC that included: YOUR PLACE OR MINE, THE SINGING OFFICE, ROCK THE RECEPTION, MADE OF HONOR, HOLMES ON HOMES and MASTER OF DANCE. Several of these series are reality competition which is a new format for TLC.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



MAY-JUNE 2008:

-MASTER OF DANCE started Mondays at 8pm on June 9th.

-48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE is the regular offering on Tuesdays at 8, 9 and 10pm.

-Saturday at 9pm rotates through the month starting with TRADING SPACES, then MOVING UP and concludes with HOLMES ON HOMES.

PREMIERES:



**RUNNING OF THE BRIDES - June 1, 8pm.

**ROCK THE RECEPTION - June 1, 9pm.

**MADE OF HONOR - June 1, 10pm.

**YOUR PLACE OR MINE? - June 8, 8pm.

**MASTER OF DANCE - June 9, 8pm.

**HOLMES ON HOMES - June 28, 9pm.

**THE SINGING OFFICE -June 29, 9pm.

FINALES:

**MOVING UP - June 21, 10pm.

**MASTER OF DANCE - June 23, 8:30pm.

**10YEARS YOUNGER - June 27, 10pm.

**THE SINGING OFFICE -August 24, 12pm.

JULY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**ASLEY PAIGE: BIKINI OR BUST - July 11, 10pm.

**SAY YES TO THE DRESS - July 15, 8pm.

**ROCK THE RECEPTION - July 15, 8:30pm.

**MUST LOVE KIDS - July 15, 9pm.

**TAKE HOME NANNY - July 21, 8pm.

**BATTLEGROUNF EARTH: LUDACRIS VS. TOMMY LEE - August 7, 8pm.

**HOPE FOR YOUR HOME, August 9, 8:30pm.

**WHO ARE YOU WEARING - August 22, 10pm.

**MAKING IT HOME: GREENSBURG - August 23, 7pm.

**GET YOUR FACE ON WITH NAPOLEON PERDIS - August 24.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD was the ratings dynamo for TLC last year, the Gosselin’s from JON & KATE PLUS 8 have taken over the top family honors from the Roloff’s (not hard to do when you’re on 28% of all Primetime hours). JON & KATE PLUS 8 are driving the only positive ratings growth in the schedule year-to-year. There were lots of new Series this month but not a lot of early successes. YOUR PLACE OR MINE was moved out of primetime and is relegated to weekend fringe; HOLMES ON HOMES only had one play but was able to match the Primetime Household and P18-49 rating average in June; Several other new Series have had limited showings but have yet to establish themselves.

JUNE 2008 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:



TLC had modest increases in Households, P18-49 and P25-54 versus May but is down double digit percentages in all three year-to-year. Monday and Wednesday showed modest increases while four of the other five nights were down double digit percentages from last year. Men 18-49 ratings were down every night of the week for an average 28% rating loss from last year.

Mondays are still the strongest night on TLC and showed a 10% increase in P18-49 over last year (men 18-49 were down 6% but Women 18-49 were up 17%). MASTER OF DANCE premiered here for three weeks and had ratings that should work for the Network but paled on Monday nights compared to JON & KATE PLUS 8.

Tuesday nights are the lowest rated on the Network and appears to be finishing its run of News magazines. The highest ratings losses are on Tuesdays where the P18-49 ratings were down 41% versus last year. Look for a brand new line-up on Tuesday nights in July.

Wednesday nights showed the largest growth in the P18-49 demo with a 26% increase over last year. Women 18-49 sure like the Gosselin’s in JON & KATE PLUS 8, showing a 41% increase over last year’s ratings.

Thursdays are Turbo Night and showed slight losses in the P18-49 versus last year. Remarkably, both Women 18-49 and 25-54 ratings were flat from a year ago, the ratings losses were driven by men.

Friday Nights are down 15% in P18-49 from last year. WHAT NOT TO WEAR is starting to decline and showed ratings losses of 17% in Households, 21% in P18-49 and 27% in P25-54 year-to-year.

Saturday nights showed the second biggest losses year-to-year with a 38% decline in P18-49. HOLMES ON HOMES had a strong premiere with a single airing at the end of June, providing some hope for the Property themed Saturdays.

Sundays are still an anthology that continues to struggle in the ratings and was down 36% from last year in the P18-49 demo.

PROGRAMACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:



AMERICAN CHOPPER; RIDES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8; LA INK; WHAT NOT TO WEAR; TRADING SPACES; FLIP THAT HOUSE; SAY YES TO THE DRESS



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

MIAMI INK

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, HOUSE OF TINY TERRORS, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN’ UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, HONEY WE’RE KILLING THE KIDS!, BACKYARD NATION, I’VE GOT NOTHING TO WEAR; RIDES; MARRIAGE CAMP; DIAGNOSIS X; LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; FASHIONABLY LATE WITH STACY LONDON.