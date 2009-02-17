TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49, decidedly female skewing with a family orientation.

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

WOMAN WITH GIANT LEGS, JON & KATE PLUS 8, I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT, LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, A VERY DUGGAR WEDDING, WHAT NOT TO WEAR, 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE, LITTLE PEOPLE: JUST MARRIED, 17 KIDS AND COUNTING, MAN WHOSE ARMS EXPLODED.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



TLC's schedule maintains its Monday based family night anchored by JON & KATE PLUS 8, and have added more Families to Tuesday nights. Wednesday & Sundays are still anthologies that change every week. Thursdays are TURBO night that Revolve around OVERHAULIN' and STREET CUSTOMS; Fridays are fashion and lifestyle anchored by WHAT NOT TO WEAR at 9pm and Saturdays are Home and Family with JON& KATE PLUS 8 at 8pm and MY FIRST HOME at 10pm.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2009:

-Tuesdays at 8 and 9pm-17 KIDS AND COUNTING (from anthology)

-Thursdays at 9pm-STREET CUSTOMS (from SAW FOR HIRE)

-Thursdays at 10pm-HELI-LOGGERS** (LA INK)

-Saturdays at 10pm-DEALS ON THE BUS (from REAL ESTATE PROS)

-Saturdays at 10:30pm-REAL ESTATE ROAD TEST *** (from REAL ESTATE PROS)

** Series cancelled effective 3/2/09 (Various titles will replace in the schedule).

*** Series cancelled effective 3/2/09 (DEALS ON THE BUS will replace in the schedule).

PREMIERES:

**17 KIDS AND COUNTING (New Season) - January 27, 9pm.

**TODDLERS & TIARAS- January 27, 10pm.

**REAL ESTATE ROAD TEST - January 31, 10pm.

**DEALS ON THE BUS - January 31, 10:30pm.

** MOTHER KNOWS SEX - February 1, 10pm.

** STREET CUSTOMS ( New Season) - February 5, 9pm.

** HELI-LOGGERS - February 5, 10pm.

** WORLD'S HEAVIEST MAN GETS MARRIED - February 15, 8pm.

** LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD: BACK TO IRAQ - February 16, 8pm.

MARCH AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**TABLE FOR 12 - March 23, 10pm.

**ROYAL INQUEST - March 29, 10pm.

**AMERICAN CHOPPER (Season 6) - April 9, 9pm.

**JON & KATE PLUS 8 GO GREEN - April 19, 9pm.

**CAKE BOSS - April 19, 10pm.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:



TLC is up in Households by 2%, flat in the target demo of P18-49 and down slightly in the P25-54 demo. More importantly, TLC is starting to grow the younger (18-49) female demo again over last year as evidenced on Tuesday nights that reflect massive losses of Men 18-49 but even bigger gains in women 18-49. TODDLERS& TIARAS on Tuesdays; STREET CUSTOMS and HELI-LOGGERS** on Thursdays; and DEALS ON THE BUS and REALESTATE ROAD TEST on Saturdays were the new series launches this month.

** Series were cancelled effective 3/2/09.

February: 08-09 Yearly % change* H'Hold M18-49 F18-49 P18-49 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 17% 13% 15% 14% 13% 14%

Tuesday 8-11pm 39% -48% 52% 7% 70% 20%

Wednesday 8-11pm -6% 6% 9% 12% 3% 0%

Thursday 8-11pm -8% -3% -27% -12% -20% -11%

Friday 8-11pm -6% -13% -22% -22% -23% -23%

Saturday 8-11pm -26% -24% -2% -9% -26% -32%

Sunday 8-11pm 17% 12% 2% 3% 12% 13%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 2% -8% 2% 0% 0% -3%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD (Mondays at 8pm) is enjoying strong numbers in this new season, showing gains of 14% in Households and 12% in the P18-49 demo over last year.

JON & KATE PLUS 8 (Mondays at 9 & 10pm; Saturdays at 8pm) is up 2% in Households but down slightly (2%) in the P18-49 demo from last year.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR (Fridays at 9pm) continues to show fatigue with Household declines of 17% and P18-49 losses of 32% from last year.

MY FIRST HOME (Saturdays at 9pm) is not immune to the current economic woes, its down 27% in Households and 18% in the P28-49 demo compared to last year.

17 KIDS AND COUNTING (Tuesdays at 8 & 9pm) this strong series anchor, helped drive nightly ratings growth by averaging 6% above the nightly average for Household and 28% above the Women 18-49 demo average.

TODDLERS & TIARAS (Tuesdays at 10pm) Four premieres averaged just below the nightly Household average and 10% above the Women 18-49 nightly average this month.

STREET CUSTOMS (Thursdays at 9pm) three premieres were flat against the Household average for the night, 3% down on men 18-49 but 35% below the P18-49 for the nightly average this month.

HELI-LOGGERS** (Thursdays at 10pm) Three premieres averaged 8% above in Households and 4% above in the men18-49 demo against the nightly average this month.

DEALS ON THE BUS (Saturdays at 10pm) Four premieres averaged 16% below the Household average and 3% below the Women 18-49 demo average for the night this month.

REAL ESTATE ROAD TEST **(Saturdays at 10:30pm) Four premieres averaged 23% below the Household and 14% below the women 18-49 average for the night.

** Series were cancelled effective 3/2/09.

PROGRAMACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:



STREET CUSTOMS, AMERICAN CHOPPER; RIDES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8; LA INK; WHAT NOT TO WEAR; FLIP THAT HOUSE; SAY YES TO THE DRESS



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:



TRADING SPACES, MIAMI INK

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, HOUSE OF TINY TERRORS, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN' UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, HONEY WE'RE KILLING THE KIDS!, BACKYARD NATION, I'VE GOT NOTHING TO WEAR; RIDES; MARRIAGE CAMP; DIAGNOSIS X; LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; FASHIONABLY LATE WITH STACY LONDON.