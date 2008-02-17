TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 24, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 28-42 "in the midst of major life transitions - getting married, first home, having children." This month, again, TLC was toward the higher end of that age range (and got slightly older than last month).



FEBRUARY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Gone are all the Strand names that sometimes masked the actual titles of series, Stunts or one-offs. Everything is very readable now…and here’s what we read:

Families, large and small (literally) dominated the Top 10 lists this month. In series: JON & KATE + 8 was #1, followed by the series WHAT NOT TO WEAR; TRADING SPACES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; MY SHOCKING STORY; 10 YEARS YOUNGER; MY FIRST HOME.

On the telecast side, there were at least 20 that topped the monthly prime average share: 6 of the Top 10 were JON & KATE + 8. 2 WHAT NOT TO WEARs in there, along with the one-off DUGGAR’S BIG FAMILY ALBUM.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



Again, Strand names (like FAMILY LIFE, CATCH UP ON LIFE, SCHOOLS OF LIFE….you get the point) are all gone now, though the strategy still remains the same.



Monday is mainly families of different sizes (pun intended). Tuesday is tattoos. Wednesday is medicine. Thursday is still TURBO. Friday is Stacy and WHAT NOT TO WEAR. Saturday is property. Sunday is a whole night of some of the above.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



JANUARY - FEBRUARY:

VARIOUS programs in Monday at 10pm. LA INK is the primary Tuesday inhabitant, at 9pm. AMERICAN CHOPPER goes back to a double-run on Thursday, 8 and 9pm, with LA INK now at 10pm same night. SAY YES TO THE DRESS is back at 8pm Friday, and with 10 YEARS YOUNGER moving to 10pm, WHAT NOT TO WEAR finally has some compatible support on either side. TRADING SPACES goes to Saturday at 9pm, with two episodes of MY FIRST HOME at 10 and 10:30pm. Sunday is still all over the place…mostly series stunts.

AND BEYOND:

Week of 2/25/08, few changes this week: Tuesday goes property (basically the same as Saturday), with FLIP THAT HOUSE (8 and 8:30pm); TRADING SPACES at 9pm; MY FIRST HOME, 10 and 10:30pm. One-offs this week: JON & KATE + 8 HIT THE ROAD; SMALLEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. Sunday night is all LITTLE PEOPLE.

Week of 3/3/08: (incorporates the above, unless otherwise noted). SECRET LIFE OF A SOCCER MOM premieres Monday at 10pm. DATELINE: REAL LIFE MYSTERIES premieres Wednesday at 8pm. Here’s a twist on an existing show: FLIP THAT RESTAURANT, Saturday at 8pm. Sunday is a mix: SECRET LIFE/SOCCER MOM at 8pm; 2 JON & KATEs at 9 and 9:30pm and WHAT NOT TO WEAR at 10pm.

Week of 3/10/08: FLIP THAT RESTAURANT Tuesday at 8pm. SECRET LIFE/SOCCER MOM, Friday at 8pm, and Sunday, too, followed by I CAN MAKE YOU THIN and WHAT NOT TO WEAR at 9 and 10pm, respectively.

Week of 3/17/08: MOVING UP to Tuesday and Saturday at 10pm. SECRET LIFE OF A SOCCER MOM gets lots of plays: same episode Monday at 10pm, and Friday and Sunday at 8pm.

Week of 3/24/08: No changes….same as week of 3/17/08.

Week of 3/31/08: About the same, except for 2 I CAN MAKE YOU THINs, Sunday at 9 and 10pm.

Week of 4/7/08: NEW DETECTIVES is back in the line-up, 8pm Tuesday. DATELINE: REAL LIFE MYSTERIES moves to 9pm. MOST EVIL at 10pm. A night of JOHN & KATE on Wednesday. DATE MY HOUSE premieres at 8:30pm Saturday. 10 YEARS YOUNGER and WHAT NOT TO WEAR, Sunday 9-11pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE

TLC improved their women shares from February 2007, with a +20% increase in young women and +10% W 25-54. Men were down – 22%. The net stayed about the same median age compared to last year. Monday was up BIG, as was Wednesday (mostly, not in 25-54 M). The rest of the week was more down than up, so Monday really saved the day (month, actually). Monday, Thursday and Friday got younger, even if the overall shares declined in the latter two.

Program-wise, only two series tracked year-to-year: AMERICAN CHOPPER and WHAT NOT TO WEAR, and both were down across the board.

FEBRUARY 2008 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:



TLC was off from January, where MISS AMERICA lifted things. This month, net was down - 13% in both male demos and – 8% in the women. HH share was pretty much flat. Monday and Thursday grew, but the other nights were down.

Monday – Biggest night of the week in HH and female shares. Got 5% younger, too. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD was up nicely from January, and gave a great lead-in to the top show of the month, JON & KATE + 8. But we noticed that the second episode at 9:30pm always dropped from its own lead-in. 10pm only held on with DUGGAR’S BIG FAMILY ALBUM, while 2 of the 3 16 CHILDREN one-offs were down noticeably from the JON & KATE lead-in at 10pm.

Tuesday – Youngest night of the week, even though it dropped 11 – 25 % in HH and demos. One of the lower nights in women, a little stronger with men. LA INK does OK at 10pm, most of the time anyway, and it’s down from January. FLIP THAT HOUSE turned in the lowest numbers with a 2 hour block the 4th week. DAVID BLAINE did the best at 8pm the first week (thanks to the men). Otherwise, the night was about 50% off the weekly prime average.

Wednesday – Oldest night of the week, and it got older. Demos off, too. MY SHOCKING STORY did OK at 8pm, equal to or greater than the weekly average. BIG MEDICINE has two weeks of holding the lead-in, and two weeks of falling off (at 10pm)…and it’s down from last month, too. INCREDIBLY SMALL must be over-played...it was the lowest Wednesday night program of the month.

Thursday – Good night…young, got younger, #1 in men and it grew in HH and women (though it’s the lowest night for the latter). AMERICAN CHOPPER still good at 9pm (particularly the 2nd week), but is weaker at 8pm. LA INK is below average, and it dropped in the demos from January. It’s a TURBO night, because when JON & KATE played 8-9pm the fourth week, it wasn’t up to CHOPPER.

Friday – Uh-oh…once stalwart night went down, but mostly in men, which are clearly not the target. #2 night for the ladies. Challenge seems to still be at 8pm: this month’s SAY YES TO THE DRESS was below the night’s average. Plus, WHAT NOT TO WEAR had one unusually soft nigh

t. 10 YEARS YOUNGER works at 10pm, one week, holding all of the WNTW lead-in.

Saturday – Down across the board, and it got older. Both FLIP THAT HOUSE and TRADING SPACES were down from last month. MY FIRST HOME had a couple of strong nights at 10 and 10:30pm, even building on itself 3/4 of the time.

Sunday – A case of “Which Stunt Worked Best”, since every week was different. Best? A night of JON & KATE + 8 (at least 6 episodes). A night of DR. G did well, too. Not-the-best? Repeat of MISS AMERICA, preceded by an episode of MISS AMERICA REALITY CHECK. Because of that, Sunday dropped from last month, erasing the gains from the month before.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

TLC announced that JON & KATE + 8’s March 10 telecast “set ratings records”. The 9:30pm telecast delivered a series-best 2.19 HH rating, 2.1 Million HH and 2.95 Million viewers. It also garnered a 1.5 rating in 18-49 and 25-54 viewers; 2.18 rating W 25-54; 2.15 R, W 18-49….the two best women demos in ad-supported cable that night, according to TLC. (TLC, Multichannel News, Nielsen Media Research 3/23/08)

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:



HONEY WE’RE KILLING THE KIDS AMERICAN HOT ROD; AMERICAN CHOPPER; RIDES; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD; JON & KATE + 8; KIDS BY THE DOZEN; RIDES



LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:



THE BUSSEY BUNCH

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

A BABY STORY, DINNER TAKES ALL, HOME MADE SIMPLE, HOUSE OF TINY TERRORS, TEN YEARS YOUNGER, SPORTS DISASTERS, TAKE HOME CHEF, MOVIN’ UP, ONE WEEK TO SAVE YOUR MARRIAGE, HONEY WE’RE KILLING THE KIDS!, BACKYARD NATION, I’VE GOT NOTHING TO WEARRIDES; MARRIAGE CAMP;DIAGNOSIS X; LOTTERY CHANGED MY LIFE; FASHIONABLY LATE WITH STACY LONDON.