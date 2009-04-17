TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2009
PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS
(Updated as of May 25, 2009)
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
F18-49, except for Turbo Thursdays, which are M18-49, M25-54
TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:
I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT, LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, SAY YES TO THE DRESS, WHAT NOT TO WEAR, 18 KIDS AND COUNTING, 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE, JON & KATE PLUS 8 GO GREEN, TABLE FOR 12, AMERICAN CHOPPER.
SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:
April saw a major Overhaul of TLC's line-up, with eight out of twentyone Prime hours changing from the previous month. Families dominate the first three nights of the week, with stalwarts LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD and JON & KATE + 8 now joined by TABLE FOR 12 on Mondays. TLC still pulls an about-face from female appeal fare with Turbo Thursdays now featuring two hours of AMERICAN CHOPPER replacing OVERHAULIN' and STREET CUSTOMS; Fridays are fashion and lifestyle anchored by WHAT NOT TO WEAR at 8:00 and 9:00p. Saturdays shifted abruptly from last month's Home and Family themes to Mystery, with three hours of 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE. Sundays offer a mixed bag of series blocks and Specials.
PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:
MARCH-APRIL 2009:
Mondays 9-10p - TABLE FOR 12 (from JON & KATE + 8)
Mondays 10-11p - JON & KATE + 8 (from Various)
Tuesdays 8-9p - Various (from 17 KIDS & COUNTING)
Tuesdays 9-10p - 18 KIDS & COUNTING (from 17 KIDS & COUNTING)
Thursdays 8-10pm - AMERICAN CHOPPER (from OVERHAULIN'/ STREET CUSTOMS )
Saturdays 8-11P - 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE (from 2 hours of JON & KATE PLUS 8, MY FIRST HOME, DEALS ON THE BUS)
PREMIERES:
**TABLE FOR 12 - March 23, 10pm.
**ROYAL INQUEST - March 29, 10pm.
APRIL AND BEYOND:
PREMIERES:
** AMERICAN CHOPPER (Season 6) - April 9, 9pm.
** JON & KATE + 8 GO GREEN - April 19, 9pm.
** CAKE BOSS - April 19, 10pm. (Pilot)
** JON & KATE + 8 (Season 5) - May 25th
** CAKE BOSS - May 25th, 10pm
**LITTLE COUPLE - May 26th, 10pm
**L.A. INK (Season 3) - July 9 10pm
YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:
TLC was flat this month in Households and female demos, compared to last year, with Sunday's grab-bag of Family, Mystery and Human Oddity-themed nights earning the biggest year-to-year growth. AMERICAN CHOPPER returned to Turbo Thursday, and Saturdays were dominated by newcomer 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE.
Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:
March 2009 vs. March 2008 (% change)
HH A18-49 A25-54
Monday 8-11pm -31% -41% -40%
Tuesday 8-11pm 13% 33% 0%
Wednesday 8-11pm -11% -22% -38%
Thursday 8-11pm -13% 0% 11%
Friday 8-11pm 0% -9% -9%
Saturday 8-11pm 0% -11% -10%
Sunday 8-11pm 100% 67% 50%
MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% -10% 0%
Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample
APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME RATING ANALYSIS:
Mondays were a prime example of the downside of having a "water cooler" series: Once JON & KATE + 8 went into reruns following the March season ending episode, delivery for the evening declined by nearly 1/3 in the Households and nearly half for adult demos. Declines were even more dramatic month-to-month. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD was the consistent hit of the evening, with TABLE FOR 12's Household and demo delivery falling sharply at 9:00p. The only Gosselin vehicle which performed well on Monday was the "GOES GREEN" special, which was a top 10 for the month.
Tuesday's high point was a 3-hour block of I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT on the last Tuesday of the month, particularly for the core F18-49 demo. Overall, the night was up 50% in that demo, fueling the modest double-digit Household growth vs. April 2008. TODDLERS & TIARAS at 10p was the consistent high point for the other three Tuesdays.
Wedndesday offered further evidence of the JON & KATE + 8 rerun effect. The series filled ten of the twelve Wednesday Prime hours, with the night's 11% decline in Households from April '08 fueled by a 25% drop for F18-49, and 30% in F25-54. The night was also down month-to-month, though less dramatically in demos.
Thursday saw a return of AMERICAN CHOPPER, which led the night to growth of 15% for M25-54. The stacking strategy paid off, as each week saw significant growth for the 9:00p episode over its lead-in. CHOPPER helped the night grow 29% in Households over March '09, fueled by 36% growth for M25-54.
Fashion Friday was flat in Households compared to last year; F18-49 declined 17% for the period. Audience delivery was generally consistent from the double-run of WHAT NOT TO WEAR to SAY YES TO THE DRESS at 10:00p.
Saturday featured a block of 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE, which led to a 15% decline from last year for F18-49. Households were up 11% compared to the Gosselin-driven March '09 delivery. The block's delivery was consistent from hour-to-hour throughout the evening.
Sunday's implicit "best-of-TLC" strategy paid off, with annual growth of 75% in the demo leading to a doubling of Household delivery. I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT's thre-hour offering was the stellar performer for the month. Growth over March, while double-digit across the board, was less dramatic.
PROGRAMACQUISITIONS:
None announced.
PROGRAM RENEWALS:
None announced
PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:
None announced
ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:
A VERY DUGGAR WEDDING, 17 KIDS & COUNTING, MERMAID GIRL, I DIDN'T KNOW I WAS PREGNANT, MY FIRST HOME, MOVING UP, STOP SHOUTING AT ME, WOMAN WITH GIANT LEGS, PARALYZED AND PREGNANT, GIRL WHO NEVER GREW, JON & KATE PLUS 8 GO GREEN, CAKE BOSS, OVERHAULIN', DAVID BLAINE STREET MAGIC, MY FIRST HOME, DEALS ON THE BUS, ROYAL INQUEST
