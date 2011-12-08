TLC Analysis - October 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

OCTOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2011 vs. October 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

TLC once again dropped in both the yearly and monthly ratings this October. Yet despite the dip, TLC enjoyed fairly strong numbers thanks to a large repertoire of established programs.

SISTER WIVES was especially prominent in the rankings – its six premiere October episodes were the top telecasts for the month. The polygamy-themed reality show proved highly popular among women in both the 18-49 and 25-54 age demos. Sundays – which featured WIVES – was the highest rated night of the week for both demos.

Fridays – which featured the return of SAY YES TO THE DRESS (along with a number of DRESS specials) – were also comparatively strong. DRESS was particularly well received by women aged 18-49. Spinoff SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA (which aired reruns) lagged slightly behind its original counterpart.

Like last month, TLC did not have any extreme outliers in terms of ratings. There were no shows that fared stupendously poorly nor well. All the programs simply posted uniformly solid numbers.

The closest semblance to a flop belonged to UNDERCOVER BOSS. Though considering BOSS episodes are re-airings of original CBS broadcasts, the disinterest is unsurprising.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays attracted and equal number of women in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demos. The two nights featured LITTLE COUPLE, EXTREME COUPONING, 19 KIDS AND COUNTING and LONG ISLAND MEDIUM. All four shows performed satisfactorily, received roughly the same amount of viewers.

CAKE BOSS – which aired on Mondays – was in the middle of the pack.