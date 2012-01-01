TLC Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs. November 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

TLC has become exceedingly adept at programming shows that are neither breakout hits nor outright flops. The network’s aversion to outliers is quite impressive considering its staggering collection of programs.

Although all of TLC’s primetime schedule performed satisfactorily, monthly change was flat and yearly numbers were down. SISTER WIVES – which aired its second season finale in November – sat at the top of the heap by a slight margin. The success of the show helped boost primetime Sundays above the majority of the week. The season finale of SISTER proved particularly popular, and claimed the top telecast of the month.

Sundays were also bolstered by 19 KIDS AND COUNTING. Ratings for KIDS benefited from an unprecedented three specials aired throughout the month. The specials – which featured the family traveling abroad – were much more widely viewed than the two regular November episodes.

ALL AMERICAN MUSLIM also aired on Sundays amid a swirl of controversy. Due to the subject matter of the show (and subsequent reaction), MUSLIM has found itself the subject of news reports and op-ed pieces the world over. The controversy stemmed from one advertiser’s withdrawal of commercials at the insistence of an external organization that disapproved of the show’s content.

The social dialogue that sprung from this incident did not seem to incite viewers to watch en masse, however. Ratings for MUSLIM were ultimately in the middle-to-low range of typical TLC shows.

Sundays were only outperformed by the strength of Friday nights. Fridays featured SAY YES TO THE DRESS and BRIDES OF BEVERLY HILLS – both of which enjoyed above average viewership.

The remainder of TLC’s schedule was a cluster of shows; undifferentiated from a ratings standpoint. LITTLE COUPLE, LONG ISLAND MEDIUM, and CELLBLOCK 6: FEMALE LOCKDOWN all received fairly low, interchangeable ratings.