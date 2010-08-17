TLC Analysis - August 2010

AUGUST 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent MICHAEL JACKSON'S KIDS and an updated TIGER WOODS Special. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Only one night is reliably themed: Turbo Thursdays are very male - AMERICAN CHOPPER and BBQ PITMASTERS dominate there, at the moment. LA INK was moved to Wednesday nights for it's newest season. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network newsmagazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

AUGUST 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2010 vs. August 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Tattoos and the Teutels have helped stabilize Wednesday and Thursday nights respectively for TLC. Thursday is showing declines in W18-49 and W25-54 but that should be expected with the manly exploits of Jr. and Sr. on Thursday nights. Nice move shifting LA INK and Kat von D to Wednesday nights. Too bad it started mid-month, Kat probably would have lifted up the night over last year.

The Monday hangover continues, CAKE BOSS is doing well but has fallen back from some of the earlier ratings success it was delivering. Without Mondays, the ratings would be close to flat year-on-year.

Tuesdays showed the largest declines behind Mondays and Thursdays, due in part to 19 KIDS AND COUNTING starting in week two and poor lead-in and lead-outs which hurt the night's ratings.

HOARDING: BURIED ALIVE came back on Sunday nights and helped deliver a nice double-digit boost for W25-54.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

If this network has had a very, very wild ride in the last 12 months, it's only stronger for it. They rode the JON & KATE PLUS 8 bucking bronco for all it was worth - and as measured by ratings alone, it was worth a lot. While the schedule was an unpredictable mess for a while (it sometimes felt like Jon & Kate & Whatever Else We Have Lying Around), it turns out some solid series were developing or coming into themselves at the same time. 18 KIDS AND COUNTING, LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD and CAKE BOSS. Character-driven family and ensemble casts are in favor here. You'll notice many series are structured to work without a narrator, but this does not suggest lazy production. Good episodes of any of TLC's successful series are driven by very solid, logical, emotional storytelling. An executive with highly respected scheduling skills and development instincts joined upper management here recently. Executives at this network will know what they want, and have a well above average ability to articulate this. Seek them out. Trust what they say. Watch their air carefully. Better still, follow them closely, right here!