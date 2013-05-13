TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC focuses on character and story driven reality programming with occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends have recently transitioned from mostly one-off hours to primarily regular programming.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

TLC’s April ratings were down among women across the board. From both a monthly and yearly standpoint, viewership among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 was down 8%.

While ratings for TLC were down in general, SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA enjoyed a positive month. The top five telecasts of the month among women 18 – 49 all belonged to ATLANTA. Despite this domination in the ratings, the show was down slightly (4%) in the demo compared to last month. Conversely, women 25 – 54 were up 10% in relation to March. The younger female demo was unchanged from last year while the 25 – 54 range was up 10%. The strength of the show helped make Fridays the most popular night among women by a large margin.

Fellow wedding dress themed program I FOUND THE GOWN also proved popular for the network. After a shaky start to its second season (its two episode season opener failed to match the performance of season one’s twin premiere episodes) the following pair of episodes managed to outdo the first season’s premiere ratings with women.

The wedding theme continued with FOUR WEDDINGS UNVEILED. UNVEILED – a show featuring enhanced episodes of the original series – debuted in April. The UNVEILED version of the show served as a substitute for the original WEDDINGS, which was on a mid-season hiatus. Impressively, all four of the show’s premiere episodes landed in the top ten among women 18 – 49. The show, which aired on Fridays, also contributed to the strength of the night.

SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING NEW closed out its first season in April but took a dive in the month-to-month ratings. The show was down 9% and 5% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively. Nevertheless, BORROWED found itself within the top five most viewed programs of the month overall.

WELCOME TO MYRTLE MANOR, which premiered in March, continued with its first season and experienced no month-to-month change. This lack of change doesn’t bode well, considering the show’s March performance left room for progress.

MY BIG FAT AMERICAN GYPSY WEDDING was another program that posted subpar ratings. While the show exhibited no change among women 25 – 54, it was down 8% among younger women.

Following a special featuring the Duggar family in China last month, 19 KIDS AND COUNTING returned for its 11th season in April. The program displayed no change from a monthly standpoint in either key female age demo but fell considerably from last year. Among women 18 – 49 it was down 45% and 44% among women 25 – 54.

NY INK returned for a third season in April and garnered ratings typical of last year. The same could not be said for FOUR HOUSES, which failed to match its averages from roughly a year ago.

In general network news, TLC announced that it has canceled THE SISTERHOOD, which featured the wives of Southern preachers.