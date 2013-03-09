TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC focuses on character and story driven reality programming with occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends have recently transitioned from mostly one-off hours to primarily regular programming.

FEBRUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2013 vs. February 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Following a shaky January, TLC failed to make much headway this month. In terms of female viewership in key age demos, the only progress was a 9% increase among 25 – 54-year-olds compared to last year. Everything else was flat from last month and last year.

HERE COMES HONEY BOO BOO’S faltering performance is not helping matters either. The show, which kicked off a slew of holiday specials in January, fell from last month. BOO was down 13% and 15% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively.

Considering BOO aired a pair of very successful holiday specials in January, the show’s relatively poor reception in February was surprising. After airing two episodes in January, BOO took a month-long hiatus. Its return Christmas special episode was down significantly. The premiere telecast barely cracked the network’s list of top ten telecasts for the month among women 18 – 49, coming in at ninth place.

Sundays, which aired BOO’S Christmas special, were down 33% and 27% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively. Sundays also aired new show GYPSY SISTERS, a spinoff of MY BIG FAT AMERICAN GYPSY WEDDING. The show experienced a fair debut, but could not compete with the networks more popular programming.

Fellow new show SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING NEW, which aired on Fridays, enjoyed a little more success. The show, a wedding dress themed program, scored the fifth most watched telecast among women 18 – 49 for its most viewed episode.

Despite being down 5% with women 18 - 49 from the month before, Friday nights were the most watched night of the week by a wide margin among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. Though BORROWED performed well in its timeslot, SAY YES TO THE DRESS deserves the credit for the night’s popularity. The program, now in its ninth season, had three telecasts fall within the network’s top ten of the month. Despite the strong performance within the context of the month, the show was still down 28% among women 18 – 49 compared to January.

MY STRANGE ADDICTION returned for a fourth season in February to a very warm reception. On Wednesday nights, ADDICTION aired two back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30. The month’s two 10:30 episodes proved to be the network’s top watched telecasts. Overall, show was up 10% and 12% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively compared to last year (which aired new season three episodes).

Both CAKE BOSS and CAKE BOSS: THE NEXT GREAT BAKER closed out their current season in February. Each show also shared a sizable month-to-month jump with women. THE NEXT GREAT BAKER was up 18% and 10% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively. Meanwhile, CAKE BOSS was up 56% and 33% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively.

TODDLERS & TIARAS, which was recently renewed for a sixth season, aired one original episode in February. The program was down from last month (8% among women 18 – 49) but still performed better than spinoff CHEER PERFECTION which hit a series low for its season finale.