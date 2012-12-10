TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC focuses on character and story driven reality programming with occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends have recently transitioned from mostly one-off hours to primarily regular programming.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Though TLC was up from last year, TLC’s month-to-month ratings once again experienced a decrease. The dip in ratings can partly be attributed to do the under-performance of BREAKING AMISH.

AMISH, which aired on Sundays, had a very strong October after it was forced to pick up the slack after the phenomenally successful HERE COMES HONEY BOO BOO closed out its first season. Though AMISH was down overall in the ratings, its premiere episodes improved from the month before. AMISH had the top three telecasts of the month and all four of the show’s premiere episodes ranked within the top five.

AMISH certainly benefited Sunday nights overall – the night was up 6% from last month and 75% among women 25 – 54. The night was also bolstered by the second most viewed program of the month – SISTER WIVES. The reality show debuted is fourth season in mid-November.

Though WIVES was not on par with the ratings it earned at the close of third season in June, the show helped make Sundays the only night of the week that improved over last year.

LONG ISLAND MEDIUM was yet another successful show airing on Sundays. All three of MEDIUM’s premiere episodes ranked within the network’s top ten telecasts of the month.

Whereas WIVES and MEDIUM are both proven hits with preconceived expectations, EXTREME COUGAR WIVES was more of a pleasant surprise. Though only one episode of the show aired in November, the show rated particularly well among women in the 18 – 49 range.

Meanwhile, SAY YESS TO THE DRESS: BRIDESMAIDS was up 25% with women 18 – 49. After airing only two new episodes in October, DRESS upped the number of premiere episodes by eight this November.

Overall, the month was fairly typical for TLC: very few standout programs but a great deal of shows that were simply satisfactory. When the cream of the TLC crop is discounted, there is not an incredible amount of ratings variation from one show to another.

New show BADA BLING WIVES was one program on the lower side of things. BLING is yet another show to its wedding based fare. The program’s poor reception seems to suggest that network’s capacity for wedding shows has been filled.