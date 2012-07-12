TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC focuses on character and story driven reality programming with occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

TLC was down from last year but had strong monthly improvement. The network featured a few shows with impressive performances in June but nothing rivaled SISTER WIVES.

WIVES closed out its third season and found high viewership among women in both key age demos. The show’s dominance is displayed in the fact that WIVES swept the top six spots on TLC’s list of highest viewed telecasts. WIVES was directly responsible for elevating Sunday nights high above the rest of the week. Though WIVES was down 10% from last year, the show shot up an impressive 47% among women 25-54.

WIVES also shared Sundays with MY BIG FAT AMERICAN GYPSY WEDDING, which made some positive strides this month. The show, which has been renewed for a second season, was up 50% from last month among women 18-49. The show has proven popular among women in the younger age demo and GYPSY was the only program to produce a telecast that could stand toe to toe with WIVES.

After Sundays, Fridays were TLC’s strongest night of the week thanks to SAY YES TO THE DRESS and spinoff BRIDESMAIDS. Both shows remain popular with women across the board. The original DRESS is still outperforming BRIDESMAIDS but sizeable audiences for both shows prove that the genre is thriving on TLC for the time being.

Also on Fridays was brand new show RANDY TO THE RESCUE. While wedding dress themed shows have proven successful time and time again, RANDY hints that bridal shows are on the verge of overexposure. The show’s ratings fell short of DRESS and BRIDESMAIDS and RANDY failed to crack TLC’s list of top 20 telecasts.

CAKE BOSS reasserted its ability to draw an audience in June. While it hardly achieved anything resembling WIVES numbers, the program did manage to increase its viewership among women 18-49 by a full 45%. All told, four of BOSS’ premiere episodes broke TLC’s list of top 20 telecasts.

TODDLERS & TIARAS took the month off, putting its fifth season on a brief hiatus.