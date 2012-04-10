TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

MARCH 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2012 vs. March 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This March, TLC stayed flat from the month before and took a dive in the yearly ratings. Despite the lack of growth, none of the network’s primetime programming received remarkably weak (or strong) ratings. As usual, there were no extreme outliers in TLC’s schedule in either direction.

LONG ISLAND MEDIUM was the highest rated program for the network, garnering significant numbers among women. The show began its second season on the right foot, reclaiming the viewers of its first season finale in full. Both premiere episodes for the month were the highest rated telecasts for the network.

Sundays were a particularly strong night for TLC, featuring HOARDING: BURIED ALIVE and MY STRANGE ADDICTION. The popularity of the two shows helped the night grow 56% among women aged 25-54 compared to last year.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA (now in its third season) was another of the network’s more successful programs. The show had more telecasts than any other TLC program and did very well among women aged 18-49. The strength of the show helped make Fridays the network’s most viewed night among women.

FOUR WEDDINGS also aired on Friday nights, but squandered the sizable lead in availed to it by DRESS. WEDDING ended up the twentieth ranked program of the month.

48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE was featured extensively on primetime Mondays and achieved moderate success, especially for a syndicated show. On Tuesdays, 19 KIDS AND COUNTING – now in its ninth season – failed to build much of an audience as it fell short of previous seasons’ ratings.

The remainder of TLC’S schedule was largely comprised of specials and one offs that all posted ratings within the same ballpark.