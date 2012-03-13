TLC Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

TLC, which does occasional topical specials like the recent EXTREME COUPONING and WILLIAM & KATE: A ROYAL LOVE STORY. The schedule tends toward stacking by theme or editorial sensibility, rather than by title alone. They do not strip. Weekends carry mostly one-off hours, off-network news-magazine reversions and, most recently a few specials.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This February TLC was down in both yearly and monthly ratings. As usual, the network’s schedule was packed with a wide array of shows – with no real outliers in terms of viewership.

The special season finale of CAKE BOSS spinoff THE NEXT GREAT BAKER garnered the most viewers of any one program throughout the month. The special was popular among women in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

The final BAKER episode beat out the third season return of MY STRANGE ADDICTION. Despite the popularity of ADDICTION, the show landed only three spots on the networks list of top 20 telecasts. TLC is remarkable in the sense that no single show takes the lion’s share of viewers. The network’s highest rated telecasts are a diverse mix of different shows.

February was full of season premieres and finales. The all new MY 600-LB life premiered at the beginning of February to moderate viewers. The show wasn’t on par with the network’s most popular programs but did have some traction among women aged 18-49 in its Wednesday timeslot. 600’s first episode profited from curiosity of the subject matter (it was the most highly watched program for the month) but the show has since slipped in ratings.

February also marked the return of the Duggar family for the ninth season of 19 KIDS AND COUNTING. Reception for the show was tepid – ratings were slightly down from a year ago.

A rerun of documentary special HALF TON MOM was also weakly received. The older program was likely re-aired to complement fellow weight-based show MY 600-LB LIFE.

TODDLERS & TIARAS did not feature any new fifth season episodes throughout the month and was consequently down in the ratings. Even new episodes of the show have been down recently and TODDLERS appears to be losing traction with viewers in general.

The much talked about and little watched ALL AMERICAN MUSLIM was cancelled, dashing any hope for an encore season. A look at TLC’s slate of in-production titles suggests that the network is skewing away from controversy (inherent in such a show as MUSLIM) in favor of more firmly established concepts. Future TLC themes include reality programs centered around brides, dancing, and confections.